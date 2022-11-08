Internet Society Foundation awards third round of grant funding to support digital inclusion in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal

RESTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Society Foundation today announced additional grant funding to promote digital inclusion through the Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) program, supporting five innovative projects in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal.

Launched in 2020, the SCILLS program aims to contribute to economic inclusion and increase educational opportunities by helping individuals and communities to more knowledgeably and skillfully use the Internet. To date, the program has awarded USD $3.6 million to nearly 20 projects in Bangladesh, Colombia, and Senegal.

"The SCILLS program reflects our commitment to promoting equitable digital transformation through Internet skills development. We are thrilled to renew our support to these five projects that are promoting digital inclusion for communities in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal," said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation.

The selected projects, which have been renewed for two additional years of funding are:

Bangladesh

Tech Soup in partnership with Teach for Bangladesh – $267,498 to promote the use of mobile Internet for learning in Bangladesh , building the necessary knowledge, skills, and behaviors for 3,000 marginalized children, 100 teachers, and 8,000 parents to adopt online learning.

Colombia

Asociación Colnodo in partnership with Fundación Capital –$267,500 to promote the resilience of 500 female micro-entrepreneurs, through digital trainings, and personal coaching sessions.

Makaia – $249,552 to close the digital gender gap and build IT and programing skills among 165 NEET (not in Education, Employment, or Training) youth in rural and peri-urban areas.

Senegal

Croissance TIC Dakar – $249,493 to build entrepreneurial skills and digital competency, as well as facilitate access to finance for 30 early stage and growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

Synergie pour l'Éducation aux Numériques et aux Médias – $149,421 to train teachers on how to use the Internet to improve their teaching, and support students in building ICT skills through "tech clubs" and inter-collegial hackathons.

The SCILLS program is currently active in Bangladesh, Colombia and Senegal, and will expand to Brazil, Ghana, and Indonesia in 2023. Through these grants, the Internet Society Foundation looks forward to supporting communities in acquiring critical digital skills that hold the potential to improve education and economic outcomes.

