Internet Vikings Celebrate Their 14th Anniversary by Receiving Prestigious Global Gaming Awards

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The week before, global iGaming hosting solutions supplier Internet Vikings received the Services Provider of the Year award by Global Gaming Awards (GGA), acknowledging the company's achievements and input into the industry.

"I could not be more proud," said Internet Vikings' co-founder and CCO, Rickard Vikström. "The entire team has worked hard to help our company rise to the level it is at today. To us the award is more than a status. It means that the iGaming industry sees and recognises the value we bring to the businesses."

Internet Vikings originated in Stockholm in 2008. Over the years the Swedish IT company kept adding new products, including a variety of costomizable hosting services specific to certain industries and countries. Eventually turning into a leading hosting services provider.

Today, Internet Vikings is a global brand operating from 5 countries and servicing clients across 5 continents: Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia, with special focus in the iGaming industry and the U.S. Servicing their clients in almost every state where online gaming and sports betting are legal.

The company CEO Peter Ekmark supported Rickard's words by adding: "This event gave us additional confirmation that we are on the right track. We will continue contributing to the growth of our clients and the industry itself through our services. Leading with creativity, innovation and transformation needed to build a better online gaming and sports betting experience."

