Interplex Commits to Set Science-Based Targets for Reducing Emissions

SINGAPORE, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex, a leading design and manufacturer of customized connector and mechanical products, has committed to set company-wide emissions reduction target in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

SBTi aims to drive ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets. As part of the initiative, Interplex has committed to set science-based emissions reduction target that aligns its efforts to tackle climate change with the Paris Agreement's goal to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

"Sustainable business practices lead to increased innovation, cost savings, improved investor confidence and reduced regulatory uncertainty. As such, this is becoming the new 'normal' in the business world, demonstrating that a low-carbon economy is not only vital for consumers and the planet, but also for future-proofing growth. By setting science-based targets, Interplex seeks to reduce emissions in our own operations and our value chains, which can move entire industries toward more efficient and greener supply chains," said the CEO at Interplex.

Interplex's commitment to developing science-based emissions reduction targets reflects its ongoing responsible growth strategy and demonstrates the measurable actions it is taking to reduce its environmental impact. These commitments come on top of the company's existing risk-based environmental management framework, which earned the organization a Platinum Medal from EcoVadis in 2021. Interplex conducts routine audits to ensure it remains vigilant to its EHS goals and continuously improves its sustainability efforts.

Beyond emissions reduction, Interplex places a strong emphasis on maintaining a fair, healthy and safe workplace for employees, both now and in the future. In addition to its existing Diversity and Inclusion, Philanthropy and Labor Relations policies, Interplex officially became a WASH Pledge signatory in November 2021. This pledge reflects the company's commitment to implementing access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene for all employees in all of Interplex's offices and manufacturing facilities.

Interplex is committed to forming partnerships with customers to deliver best-fit customized solutions and enable them to tackle their toughest engineering challenges. By continuously implementing industry-leading sustainability, health and safety initiatives, Interplex upholds the highest standards for environmental, human rights, and corporate social responsibility whilst empowering clients and partners do the same.

About Interplex

Interplex is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of customized interconnect and mechanical product solutions focused on key megatrends around Decarbonization of Transportation, Future Mobility, Increased Longevity and Digitalization. Interplex has established a leading position in key fast-growing markets: eMobility, Medical & Life Sciences and ICT. Our unique product offering, speed and agility is unmatched in the industry thanks to a unique combination of electromechanical (interconnect) and mechanical (high-precision) design skills.

Technology and innovation define us; customization sets us apart. With over 100 years of expertise, key OEMs and Tier 1s trust us to design, develop and manufacture best-fit solutions to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Our global footprint spans 33 locations across 13 countries and 12 R&D centers enabling us to work closely with customers to truly make tomorrow's possibilities a reality today.

