Intertek Expands PTCRB Scope for 5G Products to Support Global and US Operator-Specific Testing and Certification in East Asia

TAIPEI, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intertek announces the expansion of its 5G assurance, testing, and certification services for East Asian clients. Intertek-Taiwan has been approved by CTIA as a PTCRB Associate Test Laboratory with scope covering requirements for 5G FR1 RF, RRM, Performance and Protocol. This approval builds on Intertek-Taiwan's existing status as a PTCRB Primary Test Lab for 4G devices. In addition to 5G, scope was also added for Category M (RF, RRM, Protocol, IMS) for 4G-based IoT devices. These approvals allow Intertek-Taiwan to support East Asian manufacturers on testing and certification per PTCRB requirements necessary for North American operator approvals of smartphones, laptops, modules and various IoT devices.

Combined with Intertek's 20+ years of experience supporting US network operators' requirements and extensive US testing capabilities, our upgraded lab in Taipei offers clients the ability to conveniently perform pre-testing and debugging locally in East Asia on the same test platforms that will ultimately be used for operator certification testing in the US. Our Taipei lab also offers full testing and certification locally for Global Certification Forum (GCF) requirements as an approved RTO.

