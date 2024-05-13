An Interview with Dr. Ronald Walcott - Managing Director of Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions .

Throughout his career, Dr. Ronald Walcott has witnessed the dynamic evolution of cyber technology, embracing both its expected advancements and surprising innovations.

Dr. Walcott’s commitment to strategic thinking and innovation stems from his desire to anticipate not only the current state of the field but also its future trajectory.

Today, Dr. Ronald Walcott is the Managing Director for Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions, a company he co-founded in 2021. The firm focuses on mitigating cyber risks and providing state-of-the-art digital solutions to clients across the globe.

Walcott has over 20 years of leadership experience spanning top industries, including airline management, logistics, telecommunications, and cybersecurity. Under his leadership, along with chairman Richard Smith, Precision continues to grow and thrive.

In March 2024, Precision Cybertechnologies joined forces with IDB Lab to enhance cybersecurity for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Trinidad and Tobago. This collaboration aims to establish the Caribbean's first Security Operations Centre (SOC) to fortify businesses against cyber threats.

The IDB Lab is using a mix of loans and non-reimbursable technical cooperation funding to help Precision run the first Security Operations Centre (SOC) in the Caribbean. SOC will offer solutions to make small and medium-sized businesses less vulnerable to cyber attacks by monitoring, detecting, and quickly responding to threats. The goal is to ensure that businesses can operate safely in today's digital environment.

Dr. Walcott, alongside IDB Country Representative for Trinidad and Tobago, Carina Cockburn, and Chairman of Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions, Richard Smith, attended the center's inauguration at the IDB's office in Port-of-Spain.

The Security Operations Centre (SOC) represents a significant milestone as the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

Walcott noted that the threat of cyberattacks looms larger than ever in today's interconnected world.

From sophisticated nation-state actors to opportunistic cybercriminals, organizations worldwide are facing an unprecedented onslaught of cyber threats, he said.

"According to all our threat intelligence, the frequency and severity of cyberattacks continue to rise, with no signs of abating," Walcott added.

Further, he said in the Caribbean, the cyberthreat landscape is rapidly evolving, presenting unique challenges and vulnerabilities. However, he’s ready to take on this new challenge because his entire career has prepared him for this moment.

Dr. Walcott Has An Extensive Background in Cybertechnologies

With a deep-rooted dedication to digital transformation and cybersecurity, Dr. Ronald Walcott jump started his telecommunications career in 2006 and spent 14 years at Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT). Starting as a department head, he swiftly ascended the ranks to become Executive Vice President of Mobile Services and eventually Chief Executive Officer, completely transforming the company from the inside out.

During this tenure, he and his team formulated a strategic vision focused on digital transformation, recognizing its pivotal role in the tech-driven world. Dr. Walcott's forward-thinking approach proved instrumental.

While leading TSTT until September 2020, Walcott redefined the telecom landscape through his visionary leadership. He spearheaded a five-year plan during his tenure, placing a premium on digital transformation, modernizing networks, and enhancing customer service.

While overseeing TSTT, he said that cybersecurity was at the top of everyone's mind. He said his transition into the world of cybertechnology happened partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Walcott became keen on expanding and exploring cybersecurity and cybertechnologies, so he took a leap of faith in 2021 and co-founded Precision Cybertechnologies.

In a recent interview, Dr. Walcott shared more about his background and career journey, exploring his insights, strategies, and vision for the future.

From his pioneering work at Precision Cybertechnologies to his projections on future trends in cybersecurity, he offers a compelling narrative of expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding enterprises worldwide.

Can you describe your career path in cyber-technology and what led you to this field?

I spent 14 years in telecommunications. I worked at the telecommunication services of Trinidad and Tobago; I started as the head of the department. And then I kept getting promoted. I was then promoted to the executive vice president of mobile services in 2012.

In 2014, I was promoted to the chief executive officer position, which I held until September 2020. So, I was there for six years as part of my strategic direction for the company. I included a big element of digital transformation. And it's important to note that digital transformation only comes with increasing cyber risk.

Cybersecurity was at the top of my mind even during my tenure at TSTT. When I left in 2020, my other business partners and I were keen on exploring cyber technologies, so a company called Precision Cyber was created. The company was actually incorporated in April of 2021. I've been the managing director of that company.

What inspired you to pursue a career in cyber-technology?

Once I left DSDT, cyber technology and cybersecurity were always top-of-mind digital transformations. In fact, when I started talking about digital transformation seven to eight years ago, no one understood what I was talking about. Today, it's very much a buzzword, but people don't truly understand what's involved in digital transformation. However, as we move increasingly toward the digital arena, COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and cybersecurity in some ways. I knew that would be critical and represented an excellent business and technological opportunity.

What specific skills are essential for success in the cyber-technology industry?

Cyber technologies require various, a broad set of skills, which are all essential. First, when you're getting involved in cybersecurity - security in general - cybersecurity companies are allowing you into the heart of the IT infrastructure, into the heart of the systems. And so, trust is one of the critical elements for success; people have to trust you because we are selling you peace of mind rarely, essentially, is what we are selling you.

So, you have to pull up the trust of your clients by having the right technological skills. So you have to be trained sufficiently in the various programs, and so on CISSP CISM, postgraduate programs specific to cybersecurity, you have to have experience and lots of it, either yourself or co-opted as part of your team. You have to be up to date with all of the activities. So, you have to be part of a community because these cyber threats and attacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated and rampant.

Dr. Ronald Walcott - From Path to Purpose

As we conclude our insightful conversation with Dr. Ronald Walcott, it's evident that his journey from telecom titan to cybersecurity innovator has been marked by unwavering dedication and a forward-thinking approach.

Through his leadership at Precision Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions, Dr. Walcott continues to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in cybersecurity. The recent collaboration with IDB Lab to establish the Caribbean's first Security Operations Centre (SOC) underscores his commitment to fortifying businesses against cyber threats.

Dr. Ronald Walcott remains at the forefront of shaping the future of cyber-technology and digital technologies, ensuring a safer digital landscape for enterprises worldwide.

To learn more about Dr. Ronald Walcott, visit his website at: https://ronaldwalcott.com/

