Intesa Sanpaolo launches new digital bank Isybank

MILAN, Italy, June 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intesa Sanpaolo presented Isybank, the Group's new digital banking platform, a qualifying project of its Business Plan 2022-2025, central to its customer service model and digital development strategy.

The launch of Isybank took place at the Gioia 22 office tower in Milan, nicknamed ’The Glass Splinter’ and located in Porta Nuova, which houses the operational headquarters of Isybank and other Intesa Sanpaolo Group Divisions.

In addition to Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, the Group was represented by Stefano Barrese, Head of the Banca dei Territori Division, and Paola Papanicolaou, Head of the Transformation Coordination Area, who participated in a panel on the digital development of Intesa Sanpaolo that included the testimony of Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud for Europe, Middle East and Africa. This was followed by a discussion between Virginia Borla, Head of Business Governance, Banca dei Territori Division, and Massimo Proverbio, Chief Data, AI, Innovation and Technology Officer, in a panel focused on Intesa Sanpaolo's service model, the value of people and technology, to which Paul Taylor, Founder & CEO Thought Machine, a leading fintech company and former Isybank partner, also contributed.

Antonio Valitutti, CEO of Isybank, presented the innovative approach of the new digital bank by demonstrating the functions of the app at the centre of the new digital ecosystem.

"With the launch of Isybank, the digital transformation of Intesa Sanpaolo continues, which sees this project as one of the pillars of the 2022-2025 Business Plan”, explained Carlo Messina, Managing Director and CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo.

"This is a further step towards making our Group an example of best practice in the technological field as well," Messina continued, "and it is a break with the bank's past, which will enable it to be a leader on the European market in terms of operational efficiency and innovation in the service of its customers. At the same time, the digital competencies of the bank's core business continue to be reinforced decisively, with a focus on growth drivers, through significant investments in human capital and the development of a business model that has proven successful due to its diversification and resilience”.

Intesa Sanpaolo has identified Thought Machine, a core banking technology company based in the UK, with regional offices in New York, Singapore and Sydney, as the ideal partner to bring the new digital banking platform to life.

The Group has outlined a €5 billion investment plan for technology and growth and will employ 4,000 people from Intesa Sanpaolo between professional retraining and recruitment of specific profiles, including about 2,000 IT professionals, to whom it will offer professional development and growth as Italy's largest private employer and one of the 'best employers' according to Linkedin and the Top Employers ranking.

