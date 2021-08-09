An Intimate Encounter with Butterflies at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre & Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre This Summer

Following the completion of their butterfly gardens, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre are organising an array of butterfly-themed summer activities to enhance public understanding of butterflies and call for their conservation

The "S.M.P. Butterfly Ranger" promotion at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre includes an outdoor adventure featuring an obstacle course for children to experience the life cycle of butterflies, and a "Butterfly House" measuring three metres in height and featuring 3D optical illusions

Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre is hosting the "Summer Fun Butterfly Garden Party", inviting shoppers to spend a relaxing summer while learning about butterflies through game booths and interesting experiences

HONG KONG, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre are now home to the first butterfly gardens under Link REIT. Under the Nature LINK project supported by Link REIT's Link Together Initiatives, more than 250 pots of nearly 10 species of plants favoured by local butterflies were transplanted to the outdoor spaces of the two shopping centres in early 2021 through a coordinated effort with the Environmental Association to create suitable butterfly habitats.



The “S.M.P. Butterfly Ranger” Adventure at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre features a number of checkpoints, including the 1:30 giant butterfly insta-worthy spot. Participants will experience the life cycle of butterflies through play and explore the world of butterflies from multiple perspectives.

Coinciding with the completion of the butterfly gardens, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre are rolling out butterfly-themed summer promotions, respectively named "S.M.P. Butterfly Ranger" and "Summer Fun Butterfly Garden Party". With summer being a peak butterfly season, children and adults alike will get to learn about the ecological value of butterfly conservation and the importance of sustainable development through games and workshops.

A multi-perspective exploration of the butterfly world at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre

Making good use of both the outdoor and indoor spaces of Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, the "S.M.P. Butterfly Ranger" promotion encourages shoppers to explore the world of butterflies through three approaches – skill, mind and passion.

In the "S.M.P. Butterfly Ranger Adventure", children will experience the life cycle of butterflies as they take on an obstacle course that demands agility and skills. At the end of the activity, the young participants can take photos with a giant butterfly installation on a 1:30 scale to capture and immortalise their moment of transformation.

On the third floor of the shopping centre, the three-metre-high "Butterfly House" opens a world of 3D optical illusions. Visitors will see different effects from different perspectives, and the 100 "butterflies" dancing above the chimney are worthy of a snapshot.

To further promote butterfly conservation, a game booth will quiz challengers on butterfly knowledge. On designated Saturdays, a special "Butterfly Eco Tour", organised in partnership with the Environmental Association, will visit the Sau Mau Ping Butterfly Garden and the Tai Po Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve for a close encounter with butterflies and nature.

In collaboration with the reading club Little Green Feet, eight "Butterfly Storytelling Workshop" sessions will be held on various Saturdays and Sundays to cultivate curiosity and passion among children through illustrated books and inspire them to join the ranks of butterfly conservationists.

Meanwhile, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Lei Yue Mun Plaza are offering shoppers an exclusive butterfly picnic mat for redemption.

Butterfly Party at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre

The "Summer Fun Butterfly Garden Party" at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre features numerous game booths and summertime experiences. In addition to introducing the butterfly garden on the third floor of the shopping centre and offering information on butterflies that can be found in Hong Kong, the activities have incorporated elements of sports to broaden interest and drum up the fun.

Upon spending $200 via an electronic payment method at the shopping centre, shoppers can redeem their receipts for five "Summer Fun Game Tickets", which can be used to take part in the game booths and experiences.

The promotion is supported by various tenants, including the recently opened ANYTIME FITNESS, the first-ever 24/7 gym at Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre. During the promotional period, shoppers can redeem Summer Fun Game Tickets for a yoga brick at weekends and receive a free parent and child trial class offered by ANYTIME FITNESS. Shoppers can also redeem Summer Fun Game Tickets to take part in the "Summer Fun Game Booths" and try their hand at the "Summer Fun Claw Machine" to win prizes sponsored by the shopping centre's tenants. There is also the "Butterfly Handicraft Workshop" for making one-of-a-kind butterfly handicrafts, turning conservation into an enjoyable and meaningful experience.

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks and offices spanning Hong Kong, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen, London and Sydney. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of our medium-term target Vision 2025. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.

About the Environmental Association

The Environmental Association believes that changes should be initiated through action. Having served the community for over two decades, it is committed to promoting public education and understanding on environmental conservation. Under the "Nature LINK" project supported by Link REIT's "Link Together Initiatives", the association was tasked with coordinating the creation of two outdoor butterfly gardens in the vicinity of two Link's malls. It was also responsible for recruiting and training community ambassadors for managing the two facilities. Butterflies are invaluable to nature and humans from the ecological, scientific and appreciation perspectives. In the long run, the association aims to turn the urban areas of Hong Kong into suitable habitat for butterflies, so as to enhance the city's biodiversity and contribute to conservation.

About Little Green Feet

A registered company in Hong Kong, Little Green Feet is a leading force in promoting the culture of picture book reading in the territory. The reading club dedicates itself to fostering positive parent-child relationships and reading culture, and to promoting family empowerment and community engagement. Upholding the shared belief that childhood happens only once for every child and therefore must be safeguarded, members of Little Green Feet see the limitless potential in families, the community and children, the allure of picture books, and the inseparability of human, nature and community.

Event Details

