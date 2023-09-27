Intl conference leverages Laoshan's role as VR industrial hub

The 2023 World Virtual Reality Innovation Conference opened in Qingdao from Sept 21 to 22.

The 2023 World Virtual Reality Innovation Conference was held in Laoshan district, Qingdao, East China's Shandong province from Sept 21 to 22.

The 2023 World Virtual Reality Innovation Conference, focusing on cutting-edge technologies, developments and industry applications in the VR industry, attracts nearly 1,000 participants both online and onsite. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

During the conference's opening ceremony on Sept 22, "Hailan" took the spotlight as Shandong Radio and Television's groundbreaking hyper-realistic digital host. Hailan utilizes state-of-the-art technology and motion capture devices to enable interactive communication with real-life hosts.

The opening ceremony also featured the inauguration of the National Virtual Reality Innovation Center (Qingdao) and the imminent launch of the first national VR industry chain testing organization built by the center.

Additionally, the event marked the official release of the Guiding Opinions on Accelerating the Innovative Development of the Metaverse Industry in Shandong province, signaling the beginning of a new phase of development for the VR industry.

The ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of the Shandong Metaverse Industry Innovation and Development Alliance and the Shandong Radio and Television Digital Cultural Industry Base.

Furthermore, Laoshan district gave an introduction entitled "Leading the Way in VR Interaction for a Better Future".

The 2023 World Virtual Reality Innovation Conference showcased many achievements that demonstrate breakthroughs in key VR technologies, along with their initial applications supported by artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

The conference also featured the creation of a virtual metaverse parallel world digital venue, inspired by the Qingdao Virtual Reality Innovation Center. It showcased AI-generated large-scale interactive scenes, achieving industry-leading advancements in rendering processing and perception interaction.

Laoshan district, as an important hub for the VR and AI industry in Shandong province, leverages platforms like the World Virtual Reality Innovation Conference to attract global enterprises, projects, technologies, talent and investments. This helps accelerate development of the VR industry in Laoshan district and Qingdao.

