Intrepid joins Ascential

Intrepid has been acquired by Ascential plc, providing a strong platform for accelerated growth and technology development

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid, a leading regional eCommerce and Digital solutions provider across South-East Asia today announces that it has been acquired by Ascential plc (Ascential), a FTSE 250 company and global leader in information, analytics and eCommerce optimization. The acquisition drives Ascential's expansion, further establishing the company as a truly global leader in eCommerce optimization by providing a strategic entry point into the high-growth South-East Asian market. For Intrepid, the acquisition will provide access to a wider network of resources and knowledge, which will allow it to cement its position as a technology leader in South-East Asia, further accelerating its growth.

Intrepid will become part of Ascential's Digital Commerce division, which enables consumer product companies to maximize their sales, share, and profitability across the world's leading consumer marketplaces Reporting to Dan Cotton, Ascential's SVP APAC. Intrepid joins Edge by Ascential, Flywheel, Yimian, Duo Zhun, Intellibrand, OneSpace, Perpetua, Sellics, WhyteSpyder and 4KMiles to strengthen Ascential Digital Commerce's presence in South-East Asia, further allowing the company to help global brands solve their digital commerce challenges

"We are delighted to welcome Intrepid to the Ascential team. Intrepid's strong presence in South East Asia and proven expertise operating across the major marketplaces in this important region further enhances the capabilities and global reach of our Digital Commerce business." said Duncan Painter, CEO of Ascential.

Jasper Knoben, CEO of Intrepid, said that the acquisition is a natural strategic fit for the continued success of both Intrepid and Ascential. "Our vision, strategy and cultures are very well aligned and we look forward to working closely with the Ascential team. Joining Ascential offers Intrepid a strong platform for future growth, full of exciting opportunities to accelerate our business and leverage global best practices for our analytics and marketing technology to deliver truly cutting-edge service and tools for our clients across our eCommerce, Marketing and Insights business units."

With a strong leadership team of former Marketplace, Brand and Agency leaders, Intrepid has led the successful online growth for over 50% of the Top-100 eCommerce brands in South-East Asia and is recognized by both Lazada and Shopee as a leading regional enabler in the market (Lazada Brands Future Forum 2021's Top 3 Regional Enablers and Shopee Brands Summit 2022's Best Performing Enabler with the Most Certifications in South-East Asia).

Intrepid's team of over 480 eCommerce, Digital Marketing and Tech experts across South-East Asia will continue to deliver top-quality service to their brand and platform partners in the same capacity.

About Ascential

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services. With more than 3,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

About Intrepid

Intrepid is a leading ecommerce and digital solutions provider that enables brands to seize the full potential of ecommerce in South-East Asia, offering expert End-to-End Omni-Channel eCommerce Management, Digital Marketing, and Insights & Analytics, all enabled by advanced inhouse technology and with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.