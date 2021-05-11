Introducing Adidas 4DFWD - Data-driven 3D Printed Performance Technology Designed To Move You Forward

adidas 4DFWD combines the latest 3D printed performance technology with years of athlete data and Carbon's Digital Light Synthesis™ technology to create a new dimension of benefits for runners

The unique bowtie-shaped lattice midsole shears forward with every step, providing runners with an all-new running experience

adidas 4DFWD launches in a core black and solar red colorway and will be available in limited quantities on May 15th .

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- adidas Running has today unveiled adidas 4DFWD – the next step in data driven, 3D printed midsole innovation, designed to move you forward. Combining years of athlete data with the unique technology of 3D printing, adidas 4DFWD is created to provide runners with an all-new running experience.



4DFWD

For over four years, adidas has developed 4D lattice midsole technology in partnership with Carbon. Combining athlete data and Carbon's Digital Light SynthesisTM technology to produce precision tuned 3D printed midsoles, adidas 4D footwear is amongst the first in the world to use this cutting-edge technology which offers the ability to fine tune midsoles to specific patterns of movement, so that athletes can enjoy precision performance with every step.

Born from this process is the new adidas 4DFWD lattice midsole. Identified from one of five million possible lattice structures and made of 39% bio-based material, the bowtie-shaped FWD CELL has been specifically coded to compress forward upon vertical impact. When compared to previous generations of 4D midsole, adidas 4DFWD generates three times as much forward motion under vertical loading in mechanical testing conditions. As a result, peak braking force experienced by the athlete during running is reduced on average by 15% as the midsole redirects these vertical impact forces into horizontal forward motion - delivering running economy comparable to that of Ultraboost midsoles in lab conditions.

adidas 4DFWD was tested through a range of bio-mechanical testing procedures at the University of Calgary, which analysed specific areas such as forward motion, braking force and running economy. The concept was also tested extensively with adidas runners across the world via a local development team in Germany and a carefully selected cohort of high-level running creators across the USA. Furthermore, cutting edge cognitive perception testing was carried out at Arizona State University.

Sam Handy, Vice President Design, adidas Running, said: "4D technology provides us with the opportunity to design in a way that conventional foam midsoles do not allow. We took inspiration from the first generation 4D lattice midsole and set ourselves the challenge to take it to the next level, coding millions of potential lattice structures to see if we could specifically design to counter negative mechanical forces experienced during running. Working closely with Carbon, our product teams, and testers we identified one perfect lattice midsole that is designed to compress forwards under loading and counter mechanical forces whilst delivering a unique gliding sensation for our runners."

Complementing the adidas 4DFWD midsole is a new PRIMEKNIT upper made in part from recycled polyester, providing runners with a super-lightweight premium upper that encases the foot in a seamless sock-like fit. Historical mapping data has been used to code the PRIMEKNIT upper to perfectly align with the unique properties of the 4DFWD midsole, helping to give runners all the support and comfort they need whilst on their run.

Kevin Pratama, Manager of Omni Channel Activation adidas Indonesia, said: "With the latest technology of the latest 3D printed performance midsole, the 4DFWD shoes provide a smooth transition and unique experience for the runners in moving forward."

adidas 4DFWD features:

LATTICE CONSTRUCT: Made of 39% bio-based 3D material, offering 23% more cushioning and generating over three times as much forward motion when compared to previous generations of 4D midsole under vertical loading in mechanical testing conditions

A unique bowtie-shaped FWD CELL redirects energy from each step's impact to create horizontal forward motion PRIMEKNIT+ UPPER: Using historical mapping data, the PRIMEKNIT+ upper has been tailored to work perfectly in tune with the adidas 4DFWD midsole, supporting the runner every move forward with a sock-like fit, while letting the foot breathe freely

The rubber outsole is designed to work in harmony with the adidas 4DFWD midsole, providing superior traction WEIGHT: 333gr. for size UK 8.5

Stack height: 11.3 mm



Forefoot stack height: 21.2 mm



Rearfoot stack height: 32.5 mm

Phil DeSimone, Carbon Chief Product and Business Development Officer said: "Our collaboration with adidas has been one of deep exploration of what is possible. For this new generation of running shoes, 4DFWD, adidas engineers designed a unique midsole lattice that takes full advantage of the Carbon DLS process for large scale production. Carbon's materials team partnered with adidas to develop a lighter and stiffer material that translates vertical impact into forward motion efficiently. We've broken free from the design limitations of traditional manufacturing and reimagined the entire product development lifecycle expanding what can be made and accelerating how smart ideas become real."

The adidas 4DFWD will drop in three specific colorways, including a special Tokyo Collection drop, which will be the main podium shoe for athletes in Tokyo this summer.

The Tokyo Collection colorway will be available from July 1st, before a worldwide drop from August 12th.