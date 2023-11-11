Introducing Ahasha, The Innovative Platform Revolutionizing Brand Connections with Shoppers, Creators, and Models

—

The fashion industry is changing, moving away from luxury brands and their monopoly over who gets to be part of the fashion world. The new social network, Ahasha, is working to make fashion more democratic and inclusive.

At the recent Expand North Star 2023 startup expo in Dubai, a new social network debuted—Ahasha (from Sanskrit, meaning “Desire”), attracting the attention of both visitors and investors.

Ahasha takes a unique approach to selecting the most suitable candidates for the fashion industry by turning traditional functionality for dating into functionality for casting models. And this was done for a reason. Fashion and dating may seem unrelated, but they share commonalities. Both involve self-expression and showcasing personal style. First impressions play a significant role in both, as judgments are often made based on appearance.

Ahasha Shop is paving an entirely new way for brands to authentically connect with creators to grow their businesses and drive meaningful shopping moments. Leveraging the power of AI, Ahasha employs personalised discounts and commissions to ensure fair evaluations of creators and their power of influence. The process is simple: users select a product they like, make a purchase, capture a photo of themselves wearing it, and then upload photos and videos to the platform. Ahasha incorporates a built-in payment system that deducts a commission from the sales and transfers it to the user's e-wallet.

Ahasha offers a solution for brands, addressing the significant problem of the potential negative impact of discounts on brand image and value. This is why luxury brands such as LV, Chanel, Dior, and Hermes traditionally refrain from offering discounts on their collections. On Ahasha, conventional discounts are not provided. Instead, users receive compensation for their photo content, which is used to enhance sales. The size of the compensation is determined by the level of effectiveness and the potential of creators and sometimes may cover the entire cost of the item, allowing the buyers to receive products for free in exchange for their promotional efforts or UGC (User Generated Content).

The Ahasha app is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Join Ahasha today and explore its exciting opportunities for fashion and self-expression.



