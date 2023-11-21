Introducing the All-New Venom BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom: Where Unmatched Performance Meets True Sustainability for High Performance Business Computing

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venom is thrilled to unveil the next evolution in our high-performance laptop range: the BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom Gen 9. Packed with cutting-edge features and built with sustainability in mind, this is our most powerful, versatile, and eco-friendly BlackBook to date.



A New Benchmark in Processing Power

The BlackBook Phantom features the 13th generation Intel Core i7-1360p processor, offering a real-world effective speed improvement of up to 40% when compared to the previous generation. This leap in performance is complemented by DDR5 RAM, which is 150% faster than the previous generation and there is up to 60% more of it, offering unparalleled multitasking capabilities perfect for the modern office environment.

Design and User Experience

Crafted yet again from Aerospace-grade Magnesium Alloy, the all new Zero 14 weighs an impressive 2.66 lbs – 1.21kgs but doesn't skimp on durability packed with the largest battery that can fly on a commercial aircraft. The unibody chassis, coated in signature Imperial Graphite Black, exudes a minimalist and timeless elegance. In terms of UX, special attention has been given to keyboard ergonomics and tactile response. There is now an all new silky smooth glass touchpad which is 59% larger than its predecessor all contributing to ensuring the highest level of typing comfort in the 14" ultraportable segment.

Beyond Impressive Display

The laptop boasts a stunning WXGA+ 2800 X 1800 resolution display with over 5 million pixels —a 243% increase in pixel density compared to its predecessor. Our LTPS (Low Temperature Polysilicon LCD) is faster and more energy efficient than traditional amorphous silicon panels. Supporting 100% sRGB colors and a Venom Vision Anti-Glare glass panel overlay, its not just a sight to behold, but also incredibly energy-efficient, a quality integral to our ethos of sustainability, longevity, quality and value.

Battery Life & Noise

The BlackBook Phantom comes with a 99.9 Watt-hour battery—a 31% increase in size over the previous model. The Venom Stealth cooling system is now some 30% quieter than its award winning predecessor. User-definable controls allow you to control fan speed, noise, and temperature while scaling performance. This offers a fine-tuned balance between performance and comfort.

Seamless Connectivity

The laptop is equipped with Thunderbolt 4, plus another USB Type C port totalling 2, plus 2 X USB A 3.2 ports, a Full sized SD card, a full-sized HDMI port, and a 3.5mm in/out audio jack.

Sustainable Computing

In keeping with our commitment to sustainability, the Phantom offers an industry-leading trade-in program. Exchange your up to 7-year-old i7 BlackBook for a cashback reward within 30 days of your new purchase. The long-lasting nature of our laptops ensures that our current customers become our future suppliers; old BlackBooks are refurbished and re-sold, embodying the essence of sustainability. The Venom Value Cycle program is now in its 8th year and we have continued to minimise the need to downcycle or create e-waste by crafting computers that are worthy of ownership.

The upgradeability and serviceability of The BlackBook means that the battery can easily be serviced and or replaced, memory can be added and or upgraded and the high speed SSD running at 7000 mb/s can also be upgraded and or changed without resorting to any proprietary modules or drives.

Empowered for Utility

The Zero 14 Phantom includes two internationally compliant power adaptors, one for the office and one for home, as well as our signature external recovery drive that can restore factory settings in under 5 minutes. Easily serviceable and upgradable, allowing for global and remote deployment while prolonging the laptop's lifespan.

Future-Ready

This machine is not just Windows 11 ready; it also supports facial recognition via Windows Hello, ensuring secure and convenient user verification. With all biometric data being kept locally within your device and never being made available to any other device or cloud storage device. We continue to believe that your data should remain always yours. The webcam has been updated to included Full High Definition resolution as well as temporal noise reduction, resulting in clearer video communication.

Audio upgrade

With the all new Nahimic audio driver power by steel series and 2 x 2 watt speakers we have improved the audio output by 100% and provided a fully customisable equaliser suite to control sound output.

Exceptional Service and Support

Our warranty is comprehensive, and our customer service is prompt and effective, with multiple service centers and online resources readily available for troubleshooting and guidance.

Best to Market – The gold standard

We firmly believe that the new BlackBook Zero 14 Phantom sets a new standard in the ultraportable segment, with no compromise on speed, user experience, or sustainability. It's not just the best laptop we've ever made; we believe it's the best ultraportable laptop on Earth. If you don’t agree, you can return your Blackbook for a full refund as always offered.

For more details, visit our website or contact our dedicated customer service team. Thank you for considering Venom for your next computing experience. We promise you won't be disappointed.

