Introducing Altrata, the Leader in Data Intelligence on the Wealthy and Influential

Altrata provides more than 100 million profiles and 4 billion connections enhancing prospect research, business development, and talent acquisition strategies

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euromoney People Intelligence, a divisional pillar of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, rebrands its businesses as Altrata, a global partner delivering data and intelligence on the most impactful people to their clients' success.

In 2018, Euromoney began an acquisition strategy creating a market leader in people intelligence data that has grown to include 5 distinct products: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X. With the combined data sets and workflow focused delivery options, Altrata is built to deliver more value to clients at scale, creating a new data powerhouse in the market.

"Bringing five unique businesses together, all of which are focused on the world's most influential individuals, has allowed us to kickstart new innovative ways to deliver insight to clients," says James Lavell, CEO of Altrata.

Altrata boasts impressive coverage, including:

More than 100 million profiles on global decision makers, business leaders, and wealthy individuals

Billions of professional connections throughout mid to large sized private and public organizations

More than 7 million known associates and connections of high-wealth decision makers

Over 4 million company profiles powering ESG reporting, corporate governance, and diversity stats

"We are working together to make Altrata an incredible place to work for all of our staff. Our culture reflects our brand values and is inclusive, diverse, and flexible to ensure all of our employees are valued and appreciated," says Lori Kohn, Altrata's Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are always growing our team and always hiring the very best people to achieve our goals."

The company is hiring top talent in all regions and provides flexible working options, competitive compensation, and exciting career opportunities. Open roles can be found at Altrata.com/careers

Altrata teams are based in seven different countries and will continue to grow to support the new strategic vision. Lavell and the rest of the Altrata leadership team have set an ambitious agenda and are building a business that can deliver on innovative priorities and fast-moving targets.

Learn more about Altrata by visiting Altrata.com.

About Altrata

Altrata™ is a registered trademark of the Euromoney Group comprised of five distinct offerings: BoardEx, Boardroom Insiders, RelSci, WealthEngine, and Wealth-X

