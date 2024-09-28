Introducing AMAZINGTHING's New Line of iPhone 16 Accessories: Omni and Glamour Lead the Way in Protection and Style

—

With over a decade of expertise in crafting innovative Apple accessories, AMAZINGTHING is proud to announce the launch of its latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories. Available at local retail stores, Apple Premium Resellers, and the official AMAZINGTHING website, the lineup includes the Omni and Glamour case series and the cutting-edge Max Glass screen protector.

AMAZINGTHING continues to innovate, delivering products that offer unparalleled protection without sacrificing style. Designed for a wide range of users, from professionals seeking functionality to fashion-forward consumers, the new series strikes a perfect balance between form and function.

The Omni series is the epitome of versatility and advanced protection, combining cutting-edge technology with sleek design. It is perfect for tech-savvy professionals looking for more than just a case. Key features of the Omni series include shock-absorbing TPU-made corners and lens guard, potentially upgradable to ensure future-ready adaptability for iPhone camera advancements. The reinforced backplate combines a 2mm super-thin profile with ultra-durability, and the color-matching MagSafe-ready ring integrates easily with Apple's ecosystem without disrupting the iPhone 16's original beauty. With 8.5 ft drop protection and InfinityView lens guard to eliminate "black corners" during shooting and zooming, the Omni case offers an unobstructed clarity for photography. Its clean aesthetic and practical features make it ideal for both day-to-day use and professional environments, offering robust yet sleek construction.

For those who want to make a statement, the Glamour series is the ultimate fusion of high fashion and device protection. Engineered with luxury in mind, the Glamour case features a fabric-textured backplate that adds a unique and sophisticated touch to any outfit. The fully hidden MagSafe-ready ring ensures compatibility with MagSafe accessories without compromising on style, while the hidden reinforced edges maintain 10 ft drop protection. Additionally, the Phone Strap Ready design adds convenience for accessories, making the Glamour case perfect for fashion-conscious users who demand elegance and protection.

Both the Omni and Glamour series, along with their sibling series—Minimal, Titan Pro, and Titan Max—are equipped with the latest AI-engineered ergoFrame, made from German anti-discoloration material that keeps them looking fresh and pristine. This material is tested with the latest AI models to ensure enhanced gripping force while maximizing comfort.

AMAZINGTHING also introduces its latest in screen protection: the Max Glass screen protector, designed to provide the ultimate defense for iPhone 16 displays. Featuring anti-blue light technology to reduce harmful blue light and eye strain, as well as anti-glare and anti-reflection properties for enhanced clarity in all lighting conditions, the Max Glass protector has been Swiss Lab-tested for an actual 9H hardness rating, ensuring resistance to scratches, drops, and impacts. The All-Case-Fit precision ensures a perfect fit with any phone case while maintaining smooth touch sensitivity for an optimized user experience. Other options, including Full Glass, Matte Glass, and Privacy Glass, offer users a variety of choices based on their protection and privacy needs while still preserving the vibrant display quality of their devices.

AMAZINGTHING's reputation is built on over ten years of dedication to producing high-quality Apple accessories, prioritizing protection and innovation. The latest collection of iPhone 16 accessories reinforces the brand's commitment to providing sleek, functional, and durable products that cater to all users. AMAZINGTHING's case lineup includes Minimal for minimalist protection, Omni for gadget enthusiasts seeking advanced features, Glamour for fashion-forward users, Titan Pro for rugged outdoor protection, and Titan Max for maximum durability and performance. AMAZINGTHING is dedicated to delivering quality and innovation, ensuring your iPhone 16 is always protected and ready for anything.



