Introducing comic series NFT project on Solana Blockchain

Crypto Glee Club an innovative, fun and beautiful collection of NFT art on Solana blockchain, a project aiming to bridge the gap between the masses and blockchain with the help of ART and community.

—

November 12th, 2021.

CRYPTO GLEE CLUB is a hand drawn NFT art collection of 6868 unique images of 2 characters. Its being released on Solana Blockchain on 16th November 2021.

What’s an NFT btw?

A "Non Fungible Token" even the word may sound weird and meaning less, NFTs are becoming more and more popular for many good reasons. Could it be really the future of community building and transactions? I would give my top three reasoning to assert the fact that NFTs are here to stay.

- Who would have imagined an artist can sell his art without a middleman?

NFT answers this question.

- Can anyone get paid until the end of time for making something and creating something for once?

Yes, sell your art/music/creation as an NFT, you will be paid royalties if your art is being exchanged.

- Can anyone stake their creation and generate income on that?

Final answer is Yes.

Although this territory is still uncharted and have many loopholes like any other system we are currently living with, Web3 and NFTs will solve many financial issues in coming decades.

Well, that’s the least I can write about NFTs. Let me talk about Crypto glee club. If you read any content before on NFTs, you might have understood by now, I am trying to tell a story of NFTs in a simple way so that any bloke can understand this. Being one of the artists on this project, we made sure that this art can be appreciated by all categories of people. A bold attempt to reach out to as many people as possible and onboard them on to Web3 space.

Crypto Glee Club is part of Solana blockchain, and given the fact as we enter 2022 Twitter is going to validate NFTs, Facebook changing its course, it is inevitable that NFT market will skyrocket and create generational wealth. A project like Crypto Glee Club, backed by a team with conviction and one single goal to add value to the community and bring mass adoption into NFT space will be unquestionably profitable.

Some few facts about the project:

- It’s a team of talented 2D and 3D artists with a dedicated development team.

- Project is aiming to create comic series and drop 3D model toys and physical copies of comics to all NFT holders and Comic holders.

- Create a brand based on projects main characters

- 20% ( ~200,000 USD) of project mint money will be given right away to its community after initial mint.

- Plans to develop a PvP game based on two characters.

For more information on project and minting/buying NFT go and check their website here.

Contact Info:

Organization: Crypto Glee Club

Contact team @email: address

Join their Twitter https://twitter.com/cryptogleeclub

Address: United States

Website: https://www.cryptogleeclub.io/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/qTJbmtcRt5

Each NFT art is priced at 0.8 SOL. Recommended wallet to buy Solana NFT is using the Phantom Wallet.

********* MINT DATE IS ON 16th NOVEMBER 15:00 UTC ******

Contact Info:

Name: SaturnSE

Email: Send Email

Organization: Crypto Glee Club

Website: https://www.cryptogleeclub.io/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/introducing-comic-series-nft-project-on-solana-blockchain/89052800

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89052800