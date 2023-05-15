Introducing Dishdog— The All-In-One Kitchen Sponge that Never Stinks

Live on Kickstarter, Dishdog is a versatile, eco-friendlier all-in-one kitchen sponge that does everything.

Dishdog, the revolutionary new all-in-one kitchen sponge that never smells, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

Anyone that has ever spent any amount of time at the kitchen sink knows all too well the dreadful smell of their 3-week old wet sponge. Each year, over 500 million of these sponges are tossed out— ending up in landfills, only for the cycle to be repeated over and over. Dishdog is a breakthrough new multi-purpose kitchen sponge that fights the stink and can be reused for years.



“I have always been disenchanted with the bacteria-filled, single use common kitchen sponge (giving it the famous funk smell), and the millions thrown away every year,” says founder and CEO Bill Tucker on the inspiration behind the project. “I knew I could do better so I made it my mission to develop a more versatile, longer-lasting and odor-free cleaning product that had more than one purpose, offer it at a great price, increase customer satisfaction and decrease landfill waste. Through hard work and ingenuity, Dishdog was born!”

A single Dishdog roll contains 15 durable and long-lasting sponge sheets that can be used in the kitchen for 12 months— after which the sheets can continue their life as multipurpose cleaners throughout the house, in the bathroom, office, garage, vehicles and more. Each sheet boasts 630 non-scratch scrub dots for deep cleaning on one side, and on the flip side a smooth surface for polishing. Dishdog is a versatile cleaning tool for any home and includes the following features:



Washable and Reusable

Absorbent and Dries Quickly

Odor-Free

Tough, Durable and Long Lasting

Rinse-Free Design

“Consumers deserve a longer-lasting, more functional product option than what is currently available. The traditional sponge doesn’t dry very quickly, harbors tons of bacteria, and barely solves only one aspect needed in cleaning. What about dishes, countertops, stove tops, appliances, floors, auto interiors, boats, bikes and beyond? Dishdog works miracles in all areas of cleaning, lasts for years, rinses free, and never stinks,” adds Tucker.

Dishdog is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/ddog/dishdog-the-sustainable-cleaning-cloth-that-does-it-all

About Dishdog LLC

Dishdog LLC designs and produces a clean, fresh, innovative, longer-lasting, eco-friendlier, premium quality kitchen product that works more effectively and efficiently. With 30+ years of experience in product design and innovation, Bill Tucker, founder/owner, made it his mission to develop a superior cleaning product that out performs all of his competition.

For more information on Dishdog LLC please visit www.dishdogworks.com

