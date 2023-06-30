Introducing écoute, the World’s Only Headphones with a Built-in Vacuum Tube Preamp Stage Designed to Compensate for the Deficiencies of Wireless Listening

Live on Kickstarter, écoute headphones are designed to compensate for the deficiencies of digital listening.

—

écoute, the revolutionary new headphones utilizing a built-in vacuum tube preamp stage to elevate both wired and wireless listening experiences, is live on Kickstarter and a breakout global crowdfunding success story having already raised over $150k.

Nowadays most people listen to their music wirelessly on headphones. Problem is that wireless audio signals sound comparatively lifeless and flat. écoute headphones are a revolutionary new product with a signal path designed designed to compensate for the deficiencies of streamed and wireless audio signals and bring back the missing warmth and realism.

“Not being satisfied with the quality of our wireless listening experience, we set out to create a set of headphones with the warmth and realism of a tube-driven home hi-fi system,” says founder and CEO Josh Fairbairn on the inspiration behind the project. “We did this by creating a signal path unheard of in headphones that incorporated a built-in low-power vacuum tube pre-amp. Those who have listened to écoute wirelessly say they have a realistic and live sound to them. They often compare them to listening on vinyl because of their exceptionally clear and clean midrange. If you are familiar with, and like the sound of vacuum tube audio you won't be disappointed.”

The increased gain from the vacuum tube preamp adds clarity to the midrange where our ears are the most sensitive enhancing the tonal quality and organic timbre and delivering a more realistic representation of instruments and vocals. They also boast a striking aesthetic design, marrying sleek modernity with an homage to retro audio equipment. Crafted in all aluminum, these headphones exemplify sophistication while exuding a sense of classic style.

Up until now, it hasn't been practical to put a vacuum tube in headphones because conventional vacuum tubes are so fragile, produce a tremendous amount of heat, and consume too much energy for battery-powered applications. écoute solved these problems by using the recently developed KORG Nutube P61, a next-generation dual-triode thermionic valve (vacuum tube) based on vacuum fluorescent display technology. While the Nutube 6P1 has all the euphionic characteristics of a traditional vacuum tube, it only uses 2% of the power and produces very little heat.

“This has never been done before—there is no other wireless headphone with an internal vacuum tube. We effectively created a new audio equipment segment—wireless vacuum tube audio,” adds Fairbairn. “Although wireless vacuum tube audio is what we are known for, our headphones can also be used wired to an audio source via a 3.5mm port for analog input or USB-C for lossless digital.”

écoute is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: bit.ly/ecoutekickstarter

About écoute audio INC.

écoute audio INC. is a bleeding-edge headphone company that invented the world's first-ever set of headphones to incorporate a built-in vacuum tube pre-amp stage for an authentic vacuum tube audio listening experience wirelessly via Bluetooth, or wired via analog 3.5mm or digital USB-C ports. écoute audio was launched by parent company Morpho MFG in 2023. (Morpho MFG is a full-service contract manufacturer that has helped numerous brands realize ideas into tangible products for nearly a decade.)

For more information on écoute audio INC. please visit ecouteaudio.com

