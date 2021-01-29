Introducing the First Pre-Mixed Plant-Based Hair Color Formula: Naturally Brite

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BRITE is thrilled to announce its latest launch, Naturally Brite, which will be set to hit shelves on January 31, 2021. This new, groundbreaking innovation is a 100% plant-based hair dye. The formula will be the first pre-mixed natural formula available to consumers anywhere. That's right – this hair color is mix-free. No need to pour, stir or dilute ingredients. Simply apply the dye directly from the tube onto hair.

Being the first hair color of its kind, the brand developed the formula with the environment and consumer in mind, from the natural ingredients, such as henna, to the simple, direct-from-tube application process, making the at-home hair dying experience that much easier.

Naturally Brite is infused with conditioning henna, which aids in the improvement of hair follicle health by repairing damage and strengthening hair, while enhancing color. BRITE married this ingredient that has been used for centuries with its knowledge of modern hair care and efficacy to create a plant-based color line that is suitable for all hair types and textures.

The current COVID-19 global pandemic sparked this need in the market, and BRITE sought to create a product collection that could be available at mass. With salons either being closed or consumers feeling hesitant about going to a salon and risking exposure, at-home color treatments are continuing to grow. Natural, safe and clean formulas are expanding the most in this category, which inspired BRITE to develop a plant-based hair color collection that is easy to apply and accessible to all.

Available in seven shades, the hydrating formula is free from ammonia, bleach and peroxide. As with all of BRITE's products, Naturally Brite is vegan, cruelty-free and accredited by PETA.

Available in: Fire, Dark Strawberry Blonde, Dark Red, Copper Rose, Auburn, Dark Brown, Black

Price: $9.99

Available: Exclusively at Target and target.com

Vegan, Cruelty-Free

About The Department of Brands: The team behind BRITE is The Department of Brands, an Australian business that specializes in vegan, cruelty free, environmentally friendly products. Founded in 2012, The Department of Brands has created reputable haircare and skincare brands BRITE, BAR NONE, KYN and SPOT MEDIC which can be found in more than 6,000 stores across Australia and the US.

