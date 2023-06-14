Introducing: IRUBY - Gems Quintessence

RUBY is a Vietnamese gemstone jewelry company offering a wide range of collections, including exclusive designs tailored to meet customers' requirements.

IRUBY is a high-end jewelry and fine art production company in Vietnam specializing in consulting, design, manufacturing, and trading. IRUBY particularly focuses on gemstone products sourced from Vietnam (including Luc Yen, Yen Bai, Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Gia Lai, and other provinces in Central and Southern Vietnam), as well as gemstone products from various countries around the world, to meet the needs of customers.

IRUBY is proud of over 10 years of experience in the market. The IRUBY name stands for International Ruby, symbolizing the aspiration to reach global recognition and connect passions worldwide.

IRUBY trades gemstones such as Ruby, Sapphire, Diamond, Spinel, Emerald, and more. The gemstones are thoroughly inspected and certified by the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Vietnam (GIV). The company has introduced impressive jewelry collections to customers, with a notable highlight being the IRUBY Luxury collection of gemstone rings. These rings possess stunning aesthetics, exude elegance and high-class craftsmanship. Some prominent ones are:

6.8ct Ruby and 18K Gold Ring: featuring a pinkish-red oval-cut Ruby gemstone set in 18K gold.

18K Gold Prince's Blood Pigeon Red Ruby Ring: from the prestigious IRUBY Luxury collection, showcasing a 3ct Ruby gemstone with a faceted cut. The ring is crafted with exquisite 18K gold and features a modern baguette diamond design.

10ct Oval Round Ruby Star Ring, 14K Gold: boasting a pinkish-red Ruby gemstone with a six-pointed star, made from classic 14K gold and adorned with Diamonds.

Indicolor Sapphire Ring with Diamond Accents: owning the shades of green and blue in the Sapphire gemstone. The ring is crafted in a white - yellow gold and embellished with captivating Diamonds.

IRUBY cares about each product, delivering perfection and uniqueness to customers. The crafting process is meticulously carried out with dedication, resulting in exquisite jewelry pieces that epitomize sophistication and the refined beauty of gemstones. Each gemstone is ensured to the highest standards of color and appearance. Every piece of jewelry preserves its natural color, depth, and brilliance.

IRUBY designs customized jewelry made from gold and gemstone according to the preferences of customers, such as rings, pendants, earrings, and bracelets. The company also features exclusive products for customers passionate about gemstones and wanting an individualized experience.

The gemstone jewelry at IRUBY focuses on three elements: prestige and luxury, feng shui, and modernity. Customers of IRUBY can easily choose a suitable product that attracts attention and enhances feng shui elements.

The logo of IRUBY is designed as a crown with each gemstone in the crown. The logo also is the Lotus flower shape - the national flower of Vietnam, representing purity and beauty. At the center of the flower petals lies the ruby gemstone symbol. The logo is designed with five flower petals, representing the five elements of feng shui. The logo embodies the desire of IRUBY to bring prosperity and abundance to customers when using products.

For more detailed information about IRUBY, please visit: https://iruby.vn

About IRUBY:

IRUBY is a member of the Executive Committee of the Hanoi Gemstone Association, the member of the Vietnam Gemstone Association and the Luc Yen Gemstone Association. IRUBY has participated in numerous international and domestic gemstone exhibitions. The IRUBY Luxury jewelry collections carry exceptionally high aesthetic elements. Each piece is meticulously crafted and carefully selected to ensure the color and appearance meet the highest standards.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iruby.vn

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iruby_gems_jewellery/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/iruby_gems_Jewellery/

About Us: /IRUBY/

Contact Info:

Name: IRUBY

Email: Send Email

Organization: IRUBY - Natural Gemstone Jewelry

Address: No. 11 Lot 6 - Den Lu urban area - Hoang Mai District – Hanoi Capital, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 814 419 999

Website: https://iruby.vn/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/rLs-dT6ZMUU

