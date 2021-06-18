Introducing The Latest Adidas Adizero Footwear, Evolving Fast for The Road and The Track

The collection is led by the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 , the latest iteration of adidas' record-breaking performance shoe.

, the latest iteration of adidas' record-breaking performance shoe. Developed with some of the world's fastest distance road runners, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 is lighter than its predecessor.

is lighter than its predecessor. Utilising the legacy and elite race day technology, the collection also brings the ADIZERO BOSTON 10

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, adidas reveals the latest evolution of adizero footwear built for speed on the road and the track. Led by the next iteration of adidas' record-breaking elite performance shoe, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2, and introducing the all-new ADIZERO BOSTON 10. The running shoes will be worn by some of the world's fastest this summer.



ADIOS ADIZERO PRO 2 CLOSE UP

ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2

Debuting last year, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO took the road running world by storm, when our athletes broke world records. During the shoes' first season, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir broke the existing women's only half marathon world record twice, whilst Kibiwott Kandie set the fastest ever time, taking 29 seconds off the previous record he held.

Peres Jepchirchir, adidas athlete and world record holder, said: "Every time I line up at the start of a race, I stand there for my family. All the hours we spend apart is never easy, but it is something we accept. I use it as motivation, I want to make sure that every time I race, I make them proud by racing my hardest. Since stepping in to the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO last year, I ran my fastest ever time and broke world records in the process. I proved to my family that all that time spent apart from them was worthwhile. Since then, I've been working closely with the adidas running team to identify areas that we can refine to help improve the new shoe. Developing a product that gives me the confidence and performance I need to do it all over again in 2021."

The updated ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 is a symbol of adidas' ambition to constantly evolve elite performance running footwear. It has been designed, developed and tunned with some of the fastest athletes in the World resulting in a silhouette that is lighter than its predecessor.

The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 features two-layers of re-sculpted LIGHTSTRIKE PRO midsole – a revamped construction to support with energy return. Signature carbon-infused ENERGYRODS – now visible within the newly sculpted midsole deliver lightweight stiffness and are designed for a more anatomical driven transition, limiting energy loss.

The re-engineered midsole combines with an ultra-lightweight, partially recycled polyester, CELERMESH 2.0 upper. Created for speed with flexibility, breathability and support based on athlete data.

In addition, a CONTINENTAL™ RUBBER OUTSOLE has been added to the toe tip to create a traction zone to support faster acceleration and a new lightweight heel construction keeps the foot tightly locked in through anti slip lockdown, whilst softening the heel structure to help increase comfort.

ADIZERO BOSTON 10

Building on the adizero heritage and design evolution, the collection brings the ADIZERO BOSTON 10. Offering runners the best of the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 race day set up in a versatile, every day running shoe. Featuring the same LIGHTSTRIKE PRO combined with a durable LIGHTSTRIKE EVA midsole foam, ENERGYRODS, a soft upper construction and CONTINENTAL™ RUBBER OUTSOLE, to support every day long distance training runs with a durable lightweight ride.

Kevin Pratama, Omni Channel Activation at adidas Indonesia said, "I am looking forward and really excited with the new ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 launch in Indonesia. Record breaking and updated ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 will give the consumer more energy return than before. The shoe is lighter and more anatomical driven transition for runners, also with additional support from continental rubber outsole and specifically tailored for the performance of the athlete."

The adizero collection has been developed using insight and data from some of the world's fastest athletes. During training camps in Kenya, mechanical, biomechanical, and physiological data was captured from leading endurance athletes to inform the present and future of adidas racing shoes.

This summer, the ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 is set to be worn by some of the world's fastest athletes including Peres Jepchirchir, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Rhonex Kipruto, Kibiwott Kandie, Stephan Kiprop, Philemon Kiplimo, Amos Kipruto, Bernard Kimeli, Abel Kipchumba, Bethwell Yegon and Bravin Kiptoo.

The ADIZERO ADIOS PRO 2 will be available at adidas.co.id and select retail partners with the global launch from June 18. ADIZERO BOSTON 10 will be available at adidas.co.id and select retail partners from July 1.

Follow the conversation on Instagram and Facebook and using #adizero, @adidasrunning, and @adidasIndonesia

Related Links :

http://www.adidas.co.id