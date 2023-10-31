Introducing “Mad About Horses”: The Definitive New Podcast for Equine Enthusiasts

—

Mad Barn is proud to announce the launch of “Mad About Horses,” a different type of podcast dedicated to all things equine. Hosted by Dr. Chris Mortensen, PhD, this captivating podcast promises to be a treasure trove of knowledge for equestrians and horse-lovers, taking listeners on a journey through the history, physiology, behavior and management of the world’s horses.



“Mad About Horses” is a must-listen for anyone who shares a deep love and fascination for these majestic creatures. With each episode, this podcast aims to educate, entertain, and inspire, offering a comprehensive exploration of why horses are the way they are and how to make the world a better place for all equids.

Key Highlights from “Mad About Horses”:

History: Travel back in time as “Mad About Horses” uncovers the rich history of the human-horse connection. Explore how horses have played pivotal roles in various cultures and historical events, from ancient civilizations to the modern world. Physiology: Delve into the intricacies of equine anatomy and physiology. The podcast explains the musculature of their finely tuned senses, and how these attributes have contributed to their unique roles in their lives. Behavior: Gain a deep understanding of equine behavior and communication. Learn to interpret the subtle cues and gestures that horses use to express themselves and discover how humans form a strong bond with these magnificent creatures. Health and Nutrition: “Mad About Horses” brings expert veterinarians and nutritionists into the spotlight, providing valuable insight into equine health and nutrition. From preventive care to managing common ailments, listeners will find practical advice to keep their horses in optimal health. Breeds: With over 350 recognized horse breeds worldwide, the podcast takes the listener on a journey to explore the diverse world and fascinating world of equine breeds. From the elegant Arabian to the sturdy American Quarter Horse, episodes will celebrate the unique qualities and history of these remarkable horses. Training and Care: Whether someone is a seasoned equestrian or a novice, the podcast has something to offer for everyone. Listeners can tune in for valuable tips on horse training and care, from foundational groundwork to advanced riding techniques. Donkeys and other equids: With a myriad of donkey breeds worldwide, this podcast also celebrates the sheer diversity of the equine kingdom. From the wild equids to the domestic, all have played key roles in the history.



Dr. Chris Mortensen, the host of “Mad About Horses,” has taught more students about the basics of Equine Science than any other professor in the world. Chris is a seasoned podcaster, award-winning educator, and currently serves as the Director of Education for Mad Barn.

Having spent his entire life surrounded by horses, Chris not only brings significant expertise but also a profound passion for these extraordinary animals to every episode.

Dr. Mortensen shares, “Horses are more than just animals; they are our companions, our greatest friends, and a source of inspiration. ‘Mad About Horses’ is a podcast created to connect people with these incredible creatures.”

Horse lovers can find “Mad About Horses” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or any popular podcasting apps. Learn more at https://madbarn.com/mad-about-horses/

Mad Barn is dedicated to supporting horse owners, handlers and practitioners through research, training and education. To learn more, visit the team at https://madbarn.com.



Contact Info:

Name: Dr. Chris Mortensen, PhD

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mad Barn

Phone: 1-833-623-2276

Website: https://madbarn.com



Release ID: 89111506

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.