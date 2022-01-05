Introducing Multilayer Clear Aligner Material: TRISTAR by Whitesmile Clear.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitesmile Clear, Southeast Asia's largest clear aligner manufacturing company of Visivest Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, today announced the start of commercial sales of Tristar, a unique composite material engineered specifically for the fabrication of clear aligner appliances. It is crack-resistant, comfortable and exhibits great stress retention.

The company is a certified producer of these clinically proven composite thermoformable polymer plastics that are available for distribution to dentists, orthodontists, aligner and orthodontic manufacturers globally.

This latest generation of clear aligner material (alignermaterial.com) provides the patient with comfort and consistent force application, making the whole orthodontic treatment clinically effective and patient friendly. Over a decade's research and development as well as clinical trials on patients were involved in producing this unique, composite material.

Tristar retains twice the orthodontic force after a normal wear period than a typical, single layered aligner material. The secret is the combination of composite materials – a tough polymer base mixed with elastic component layers which are consistent in dimension (other aligner materials of the same class have inconsistent widths, varying by up to 0.2mm in thickness). This provides the clinician and clear aligner companies to prescribe complex tooth movements predictably to an extent that was not achievable previously.

"Tristar was developed specifically to provide orthodontic tooth movement in a region where both the demand and case complexity has increased over the past few years," said Dr. Reuben How, founder and CEO of Whitesmile Clear. "This is a material that is not only ahead of its competition but has given me the confidence to provide great results in cases which were traditionally no-go areas for Clear Aligner Therapy," said Dr. Kathiravan Purmal, Orthodontist and Oral maxillofacial surgeon. "My patients love it because it is so flexible, which increases comfort yet remains virtually invisible."

About Whitesmile Clear:

Whitesmile Clear is a company based in River Valley, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It develops and manufactures advanced orthodontic materials and artificial intelligence solutions for the orthodontic industry. Whitesmile Clear is widely regarded as a leader in the provision of consultancy services and materials for the clear aligner industry, treatment planning, and auxiliary appliances in the region. They also actively collaborate with National Universities within the Southeast Asian to advance research in clear aligners.

Please contact to get a free sample:

+60-3-2771-1607

info@alignermaterial.com

alignermaterial.com