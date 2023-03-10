Introducing MyCanoe Solo 2— The FoldableCanoe That Fits in a Closet

Live on Kickstarter, MyCanoe Solo 2 is the lightest, simplest and most affordable portable canoe.

—

MyCanoe Solo 2, the revolutionary new foldable canoe that fits in a closet, is live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised more than double their initial raise goal.

For many, there is nothing better than taking a canoe out to the local lake. The problem is, the actual thought of canoeing often remains just that— a dream quickly drowned by the burdensome thought of bringing the bulky boat out, heavy lifting and transporting— all before the first paddle has hit the water. The Solo 2 from MyCanoe is a breakthrough new portable canoe that aims to let paddlers maximize their leisure time.

“After getting our canoe out of storage, cleaning it up, getting it mounted on the car roof then dealing with rattling straps and having to be extra cautious on highways, we were stressed out by the time we got to our destination. Then there was the unload, then doing it all over again on the way home,” says founder Paul Jin on the inspiration behind the project. “Needless to say, we spent most of the car ride home talking about how to build a better canoe— one that fits our modern lifestyles and doesn’t sacrifice quality and durability.”

The Solo 2 is the result of over 11 years of innovation in the space. Clocking in at only 19lbs and 9.5ft long, the solo-canoe is a lightweight portable folding boat that fits in almost any-sized car. Solo 2 has been meticulously crafted from a custom polypropylene with a 15-year UV treatment. It can be equipped with an optional stabilizer kit for fishing or choppy waters, a back and footrest for extended paddling and fold down small enough to be checked on as a luggage on commercial flights. All of this meticulous engineering, manufacturing and design has been done with one goal in mind— to get paddlers started on their adventure sooner and help them explore longer.

“We never stop looking for ways to improve our product design in response to customer feedback, evolution of materials and our own research. Solo 2 was built to be even more rigid, sturdy, light-weight and easily portable - and we cut the set-up time in half. The response during our beta testing has been overwhelmingly positive,” adds Jin. “We want to bring spontaneity back to the paddle experience and MyCanoe Solo 2 does that.”

MyCanoe Solo 2 is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/mycanoe/mycanoe-solo-2-the-foldable-canoe-that-fits-in-your-closet

About MyCanoe

MyCanoe makes patented, award-winning, innovative, watercraft - origami folding portable canoes. MyCanoes are packable and compact, but paddle like rigid canoes. MyCanoe was founded in 2012 and consists of an energetic team of engineers, architect and product designers. For the past 11+ years, we have worked night and day to come up with a portable canoe that exceeds all expectations in performance, durability, quality, convenience, functionality, storage simplicity and aesthetics. MyCanoe is the next iteration of our original origami folding canoe.

For more information on MyCanoe, please visit oricanoe.com

###

Contact Info:

Name: Chris Woods

Email: Send Email

Organization: MyCanoe

Website: https://oricanoe.com



Release ID: 89091756

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.