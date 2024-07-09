Introducing the New Head Coaches of Mountain City Christian Academy's Varsity Basketball Team

Mountain City Christian Academy welcomes new Girls Varsity Basketball Coach Lonnie Ridgeway and Boys Varsity Basketball Coach Gabriel Webb. Both bring exceptional experience, dedication, and a passion for integrating faith and athletics, promising a successful season for our students.

—

Mountain City Christian Academy (MCCA) is thrilled to announce that two outstanding people have joined our coaching staff. Our girls' varsity basketball team will be coached by Lonnie Ridgeway, and our boys' varsity basketball team will be coached by Gabriel Webb. These two are knowledgeable, dedicated to our cause, and enthusiastic about finding ways to integrating faith and athletics.



Lonnie Ridgeway has an impressive resume as a coach and athlete. Along the way, Coach Ridgeway has been a 3A basketball state champion, player of the year, and member of the University of Alaska Anchorage's NCAA Division 2 championship and Sweet 16 teams. He has coached before, most notably as Dimond High School's assistant varsity girls coach. A graduate of the University of Alaska Anchorage with a BA in sociology, Lonnie Ridgeway is also the proprietor of ALH Consulting and Training, an assisted living resource company. Our school's principles are completely congruent with his commitment to creating a space where athletes can develop.



“I’m excited about the opportunity to freely fuse discipleship and athletic discipline without restraint. Additionally, the young ladies in this program have always carried a competitive edge, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity at advancing that rich tradition,” said Coach Ridgeway.



The boys varsity basketball team is being coached by Gabriel Webb. Gabriel has a rich history of leadership and mentorship, having served as an assistant coach for the MCCA boys' basketball team last year and previously assisting a team that reached the state finals. He is a two-time 3A state champion from his high school days. In addition to being the founder and current head of Telos, an integrated discipleship school, Gabriel serves as pastor at Anchorage's Response Church. His degree from Western Seminary is an MA in Applied Biblical Leadership. Off the court as much as on it, he is steadfast in his desire to promote a character-centered atmosphere.



“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve MCCA in this capacity. It is my goal to help continue the development of these young men in their spiritual walk and their basketball prowess. I am confident that as a team we will faithfully reflect integrity and be a fierce competitor in Alaska,” stated Coach Webb.



It is a privilege for Mountain City Christian Academy to have these two exceptional coaches. Their knowledge and commitment will surely propel our pupils to greater spiritual and athletic success. Under their leadership, we expect to have a successful season. Visit https://mountaincitychristian.academy/ for more details on MCCA's basketball programs.





About the company: Mountain City Christian Academy is a private Christian school in Anchorage, Alaska, serving students in grades K-12. A Christ-centered foundation for life is MCCA's goal in offering a diverse, accessible, and high-quality education to its students. Check out https://mountaincitychristian.academy/ for additional details.

