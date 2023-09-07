Introducing ProGrip: The Ergonomic Phone Accessory Providing The Ultimate Grip and Protection

Live on Kickstarter, the ProGrip is designed to keep smartphones secure and accessible in any situation.

ProGrip, the revolutionary new smartphone accessory offering unparalleled grip and security, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.

The ProGrip is designed to address the challenges that smartphone users face daily, such as accidental drops, screen damage, and slippery surfaces. With its sleek design, premium build, and cutting-edge construction, ProGrip is set to redefine the way people protect their valuable mobile devices. The ProGrip is perfect for professionals, students, parents, or anyone who wants to keep their phone safe and secure.

“Tired of constantly worrying about our phones slipping out of our hands, we set out on a mission to create a solution that would allow us to fully immerse ourselves in our adventures without sacrificing the safety of our devices,” says founder and CEO Frank Ferrantello on the inspiration behind the project. “After months of research and development, ProGrip was born. Our finger-looping design is the result of our commitment to innovation, practicality, and quality. We wanted to create a phone grip that would be comfortable to hold, versatile in its uses, and dependable in its performance.”

ProGrip offers a sleek and lightweight design— the perfect solution for anyone who wants to protect their phone from damage while still looking stylish. It is a feature packed smartphone accessory designed for users on the go, on the job, or just going about their day:



Horizontal and vertical kickstand for easy viewing

Slide-down texting mode for convenience

Best selfie angles for amazing photos

Non-slip drop grip for added security

Extremely ergonomic and comfortable design

Fits most phones, cases, and skins

Folds flat for easy storage

Good for small tablets and e-readers

Customizable graphics for branding and personalization

Magnetic dashboard mountable for hands-free use



“At ProGrip, we're committed to providing you with the best phone grip solution on the market. Our goal is to help you make the most of your adventures and experiences, without sacrificing the safety of your device. We hope that ProGrip becomes a trusted companion on your journey, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your adventures without any distractions,” adds Ferrantello.

The ProGrip is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/theprogrip/protect-your-phone-like-never-before-with-progrip

About ProGrip

ProGrip is the ultimate phone accessory, designed to protect your phone while still looking stylish. With its innovative design and TSA approval, ProGrip is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their phone safe and secure.

For more information on ProGrip please visit theprogrip.com

