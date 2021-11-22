Introducing ProXmask: Reusable Hightech Face Mask as Better Alternative to Double-Masking Amidst This Pandemic

ProXmask is the first multifunctional reusable face mask mass-produced in the Asia Pacific by Prolexus Group. The group is now swiftly tap into the face mask market with highly innovative fabric technologies ahead of conventional reusable face masks in the market.

ProXmask is the first multifunctional reusable face mask mass-produced in the Asia Pacific by Prolexus Group. It is a remarkable example of conventional OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for global renowned sports apparel brand expanding the business horizon amid the Covid-19 pandemic to swiftly tap into the face mask market with highly innovative fabric technologies ahead of conventional reusable face masks in the market.

Better Filtration compared with Double-Masking

The U.S. CDC conducted experiments highlighting the importance of a good fit to maximize mask performance and effectively control the spread of COVID-19.

ProXmask is positioned as a premium quality product with astonishing product development standard by embedding high-quality filtration structure and is designed to fit closely against the face for a better seal and ease of breathing.

Innovative Features

ProXmask is also greater in terms of ease of wear and functionalities:

• The antimicrobial functions* of ProXmask ‘s are powered by HeiQ HyProTecht’s versatile antimicrobial technology which suppresses the growth of algae, mold, mildew, fungi, and bacteria which cause unpleasant odors, discoloration, staining, and deterioration.

• The water repellency feature enables effective shielding from respiratory droplets.

• ProXmask micro-filtration technology enables ≥ 95% PFE (Particle Filtration Efficiency) and BFE (Bacterial Filtration Efficiency).

• Excellent breathability with the use of athletic fabric especially tightly woven polyester allowing sufficient airflow.

• Washable and reusable up to 60 times, which makes it an environmentally friendly product.

• Ergonomic design with adjustable ear loops, nose wires, and enhanced 3D cone-shaped designs that fit well, leaving a comfortable gap to ease both inhalation and exhalation.

Dr. Zetty, Research and Development Specialist of Prolexus Group said “ We are proud to introduce ProXmask that will help people practice personal hygiene apart from social distancing, especially at a time when a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain is spreading and air pollution rising at an alarming rate in world's cities.

The innovative and cutting-edge technology is powered by a well-known Swiss textile chemical manufacturer, HeiQ Materials AG. ProXmask is integrating HeiQ HyProTecht, a textile technology that provides antimicrobial protection against degradation by microorganisms for the mask*. Prolexus also has begun working on testing and development for other cutting edge fabric technologies for new applications especially the upcoming apparel line to be launched by end of the year.

ProXmask is registered with FDA and CE and is also the first fabric mask in Malaysia to obtain product certification from SIRIM QAS International recognizing its product quality control. The face mask is also accredited by internationally renowned labs.

Visit: www.proxmask.com or email to info@proxmask.com for more information

* Antimicrobial properties built in to protect the ProXmask. This product does not protect users or others against human pathogens including bacteria, viruses, germs or other disease organisms. Wearers are recommended always to clean or wash ProXmask thoroughly after use.

About Prolexus Group

Founded in 1976, Prolexus Group is a public listed group of companies specializes in textile and apparel manufacturing for global brands. Aside from the Group's vertically integrated manufacturing and innovation capabilities, Prolexus has expanded its design capability by offering a one-stop solution to its customers.

