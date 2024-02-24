Introducing Sandbank Villas: Redefining Luxury Living on Zanzibar's Most Beautiful Beach

Johari Developers, a leading name in Zanzibari real estate development, is proud to announce the launch of Sandbank Villas, a collection of 20 luxurious beachfront properties poised to redefine the essence of luxury living in Zanzibar.

—

“Our aim with Sandbank Villas was to create a project worthy of the absolutely stunning location that is Nungwi Beach,” says Imran Gohar, Managing Director of Johari Developers. “We believe Zanzibar deserves projects of world-class quality and standard. Sandbank Villas ticks all the boxes and thanks to the uniqueness of Zanzibar also offers something international buyers will have difficulty finding anywhere else.”

The collaboration with international real estate marketing specialists, Proven Partners, underscores the project's global significance. Colin Hannan, Principal at Proven Partners adds, "Having developed luxury projects in over one dozen countries, we recognize the unique allure that Zanzibar holds. Sandbank Villas combines Zanzibar's most beautiful white sand beach with an exceptional level of quality. We believe it represents one of the best value for money luxury beach villa opportunities in international markets today."

Situated on the northern edge of Zanzibar, each of the meticulously designed 3-bedroom villas spans 200m2, offering panoramic views of the mesmerizing turquoise waters and Nungwi's iconic sandbanks. The project builds upon the success of the developer’s previous Zanzibar beach villa development, Johari Beach Residences, which is scheduled to open this Winter.

Crafted by renowned architect Lucas Oteyza, the villas seamlessly merge indoor and outdoor living, providing residents with an incomparable coastal experience.

Each 3-bedroom beachfront villa offers:

An unparalleled view of Zanzibar's famous sandbanks and turquoise ocean

Private beach access for each villa, ensuring the residents' ultimate comfort and exclusivity

Ocean-front pools and lush gardens that seamlessly connect with the horizon

Spacious living areas with 4-meter high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows inviting in light and the pleasant sea breeze

Key Features:

Alfresco dining and BBQ areas perfect for entertaining

State-of-the-art kitchens with premium granite finishes

Dual master suites boasting ocean views and private walk-in wardrobes

Dedicated in-villa cinema room

Gated access and 24/7 on-site security

Solar energy system with a back-up generator

Exceptional finishes by word-class brands like Tres and Hans Grohe

Residents will enjoy amenities including comprehensive security, full air conditioning, and access to shared facilities including a gym and restaurant. Full-service property management and a rental management program are also offered, ensuring a seamless ownership experience. With prices beginning at US$545,000 (inc VAT), the development promises excellent capital appreciation potential, further solidifying its status as a wise investment choice.

"Sandbank Villas is not just an investment; it's an invitation to a life where luxury and nature blend in perfect harmony," concludes Gohar. "We invite you to discover the unsurpassed lifestyle that awaits at Sandbank Villas."

Despite its secluded setting, the private sanctuary is conveniently situated less than 90 minutes drive from the airport. Within close proximity to the villas lies the enchanting Nungwi village, frequently hailed as one of Zanzibar's must-visit destinations. Residents can thus explore a myriad of ways to entertain themselves both inside and outside the villas.

Discover Your Sanctuary:

Limited opportunities are available for those seeking to call Sandbank Villas home. Visit www.sandbankvillas.com to schedule a private viewing and embark on a journey to a life of unparalleled luxury in Zanzibar.

About Johari Developers:

Johari Developers is a leader in Tanzanian real estate development and construction, known for creating exemplary living spaces that go beyond mere residences to become true lifestyle sanctuaries.

About Proven Partners:

Proven Partners is an international real estate marketing agency, providing destination developers with specialist support services to bring world class development projects successfully to market.

This press release is distributed for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

