Introducing Shopcon: The Baby And Mother Goods Store

Understanding the mothers’ needs in caring for a baby, Shopcon serves as a baby & mother goods store and an e-book to support mothers actively controlling the caring baby knowledge.

—

Shopcon is a baby & mother goods store in Vietnam that specializes in importing and distributing products with full certification of origin and quality. Recognizing the needs of modern first-time mothers or those with limited childcare skills, Shopcon places great emphasis on training its staff in knowledge and providing fair benefits. The store aims to build a young, cheerful, creative, and daring workforce willing to take care of every customer.

Shop provides the baby goods as follows:

Safety measures: stair gates, door stoppers, bed rails, baby carriers, car seats, motorcycle seats.

Cribs: bunk beds, crib beds and accessories, enclosures.

Bassinets: automatic bassinets, woven bassinets, rocking bassinets.

Strollers: single strollers, double strollers, rocking chairs, carriages, walkers, footrests, bicycles.

Toys.

Mother's suppliers: milk makers, bottle warmers, breast pumps, high chairs, sterilizers, plastic cabinets, study desks.

Mother's suppliers will help save time and simplify caring baby steps. The milk makers can make a milk bottle at exactly the recipe standard in only 30 seconds. The sterilizer machine brings safety to baby toys and stuffed (mothers can choose the sterilizer that has 4 mirror walls to receive better effects). The cribs keep the baby sleeping better and give a dependable place in standing practice.

Shopcon implements a 30-day return policy for many products. For addresses within the Ho Chi Minh City metropolitan area in Vietnam, Shopcon offers fast delivery within 2 hours and free shipping in select districts.

In addition to providing baby products for babies and mothers, Shopcon offers many informative articles to serve mothers as an e-book, enabling mothers actively understand the knowledge of caring for a baby and aspects of child-rearing.

For more information about Shopcon, visit https://shopcon.vn

