Introducing Shu-Ha-Ri Kimono Belts: A Fusion of Tradition and Style - Made in Japan

Live on Indiegogo, Shu-Ha-Ri Kimono Belts are made in Japan of vintage silk obi.

—

Shu-Ha-Ri, the all-new kimono belts from Bartok Design bringing Japanese heritage into everyday life, is live on global crowdfunding platform Indiegogo and raising funds.

Shuhari is a Japanese concept which describes the stages of learning to mastery, It is cross-disciplinary and is at the core of martial arts, tea ceremony, ikebana, noh theater, go and basically any for of art that is also meant as a channel for self discovery. Shuhari roughly translates to "follow the rules, break the rules, transcend the rules.” With this proverb in mind, Bartok Design has created an all new-line of everyday belts inspired by traditional Japanese obi kimono belts.



“I am an Italian born architect, living in Japan for 25 years. I am also the largest exporter of Japanese wooden bathtubs with over 1000 units sold worldwide in 20 years. As you can imagine, I love Japan and am very passionate about Japanese culture,” says founder and creator Iacopo Torrini on the inspiration behind the project. “Recently I am deepening my connections among the traditional wear crafts: the mesmerizing world of KIMONO!”

Shu-Ha-Ri Kimono Belts are made in Japan belts designed for everyday use. Taking inspiration from obi kimono belts, they are manufactured with vintage silk obi fabric and feature traditional patterns honoring the heritage of these original masterpieces. The belts come in a limited and numbered series of 12 pieces per pattern and are inserted in a matching pouch. They are then stored in a paulownia wood box, which has traditionally been used to store clothes due to its humidity control and insect repelling properties.

With the traditional Kimono obi becoming more endangered as the original makers rapidly age and no new generation to take their place, Bartok Design is promising 10% of all sales will be used to order new obi belts from Watabun, Tatsumura, and other endangered makers of Nishijin weaving areas in Kyoto.

“We all love kimonos but as it is impractical to wear them in our normal lives, we fail to challenge and support economically the manufacturers with our user’s demand. Our love and appreciation for the traditional crafts remains in the realm of ‘wishful thinking,’” adds Torrini. “But with the Shu-Ha-Ri Kimono Belts you can make a fashionable statement without sacrificing practicality. Last but not least, you can concretely support the traditional crafts and provide the masters a new stimulus to continue creating the future, standing on the shoulders of giants.”

Shu-Ha-Ri Kimono Belts by Bartok Design is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: igg.me/at/kimono-belts

About Bartok Design

Bartok Design was funded in 2003 by an Italian architect transplanted in Kobe and it has a record of having exported over 1000 Japanese hand made hinoki wood bathtubs worldwide in its first 20 years of operation. Bartok design creates various design products (mostly wood crafts) with the aim of bringing a breath of Japan to the world while stimulating the traditional craftsmen to continue making their legacy shine on.

For more information on Bartok Design please visit bartokdesign.com



