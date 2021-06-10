Introducing SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010, featured with free positioning of A/B stop to ensure control accuracy for video creators

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig announced today the launch of our Mini Follow Focus 3010, featured with free switch of A/B stop, which facilitated content creators to shoot videos in a complicated environment.



SmallRig Mini Follow Focus, featured with free positioning of A/B stop to ensure control accuracy for video creators

"Inspired by the wheels of sport car, SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is shaped as a wheel with tread pattern for its appearance to highlight its rapid control accuracy in a multi shooting scenarios." said Jason Yao, Product Line General Manager of SmallRig. "SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is also designed with Eco-friendly rubber, at SmallRig, we would like to reduce negative impact to our environment, in the meantime, the material we use is well combined of moisture and slip resistance."

Free Positioning: adjustable A/B Stop allows you preset 2 distances for fast and reliable focus pulling

support for DSLR and mirrorless cameras. It compatible with M0.8 analog/digital lenses and adapter rings, along with interchangeable M0.8-65T/43T/38T gearwheels.

modular design with NATO rail, can be mounted on the top and bottom rail. The quick-release design allows 360°rotation and unobstructed access to the zoom ring. With optional mounted joystick and focus whip, it breaks the limits of operation distance when you use the Mini Follow Focus 3010.

supports handheld, tripod mounted and more. Only by adjusting its position or changing the gears to be accommodated with different models of cameras and lenses.

around 159g (6.88oz)

Pricing and Availability

SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is immediately available globally.

RRP:$ 99.00 ( GST included & Import tax may occur )

About SmallRig

Established in 2009, SmallRig designs and builds content creator favoured rigs and accessories for cameras and gimbals, which covers handheld compact cages to shoulder support, tripod systems, and extremely unique parts to bring rigs of your dream into reality. By DreamBig projects of co-design with global film-makers and photographers, we make their big dream achievable.

Press Contact

Valley Chiang

Marketing Manager

overseas_marketing@smallrig.com