Introducing Smartbibi: A Product Line For Children With Emuldrop Technology

Smartbibi constitutes a range of products designed to complement the essential nutrients necessary for the healthy development of children.

Smartbibi is a collection of items to aid in the care and protection of children, imported full box from the Gricar manufacturer in Italy and licensed by the Vietnam Food Safety Authority of The Ministry of Health. The products are suitable for babies from one day and do not include allergies such as gluten, lactose, alcohol, toxins, genetically engineered materials, colorants, preservatives, and more.

The salient feature of this product line is the Emuldrop technology. The Emuldrop is a proprietary technology developed by Gricar, which improves the solubility and absorption of vitamin D3 13 times higher. According to Fabio Lucca - a Gricar specialist: “If the amount of water in liquid dosage products increases, the risk of contamination by mold or bacteria increases. Emuldrop contains at least 75% of total glycerin, considered a self-preserving system since products created with Emuldrop technology contain no preservatives, ensuring safety for children.”

Smartbibi emphasizes supplementing essential substances through products, including iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin C, B vitamins, and more. The following Smartbibi product lines are available:

Smartbibi D3K2: contains vitamin D3 and vitamin K2, which aid in calcium absorption, helping to strengthen bones and teeth, and reducing the risk of rickets.

Smartbibi Flu C: supports antioxidants, boosts resistance, and reduces symptoms of common colds and flu.

Smartbibi Immunic: supplements vitamins and minerals to help strengthen resistance.

Smartbibi Maxcal: contains calcium, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2, supports calcium absorption, and reduces the risk of calcium deficiency, soft bones, and slow teething.

Smartbibi ZinC: supplements with ZinC and vitamin C enhances immunity, improves appetite, and promotes growth in children.

Smartbibi Cough: relieves cough symptoms.

Smartbibi Pro spray: increases resistance, improves upper respiratory tract health, and soothes sore throats.

Smartbibi Nasal: contains 3% hypertonic saline solution supporting clear the nasal mucous membranes and the nose, especially in colds, allergic rhinitis, nasopharyngitis, and sinusitis.

Gricar has created Smartbibi products exclusively for kids by attaching special importance to dose, flavor, natural components, and nutritious content.

Smartbibi products are a combination of efficiency and safety, innovation and tradition, and research and development to efficiently attend to children from one day old to twelve.

For more information about Smartbibi, please visit: https://www.smartbibi.vn

About Smartbibi

Smartbibi is a product line supporting the health care and protection of children. Smartbibi has been developed by a long-standing pharmaceutical company in Europe named Gricar, with more than 50 years of experience in the field of research and development of natural product lines. The facility is more than 3000m2 in size with many high-tech zones as well as strict temperature, pressure, and air dust management. Products from Gricar - especially Smartbibi - have a clear export origin, safe for children; being an ideal partner to help families be more proactive and secure in the healthcare voyage for children.

