Introducing UVid: Singapore's First UGC Marketing Platform

UVid provides excellent UGC services with quality content for every business.

—

UVid, a UGC video platform, is proud to offer its service to all businesses in Singapore with the aim to develop their brand awareness with trustworthy content. UGC at UVid helps businesses create high-quality videos with the help of a curated list of creators, making eye-catching and engaging product review content.

It is becoming more challenging for marketers to produce authentic content for each platform and channel in an economical manner as the number of channels and platforms has expanded. The moment has come to engage in an authenticity-driven social marketing strategy since, according to Business Wire, consumers are 2.4 times more likely to perceive user-generated content as authentic than content produced by businesses. With the UVid platform, businesses now can easily find and connect with relevant creators to create powerful campaigns and drive their content strategy in a cost-effective way.

When UGC is shown to be 50% more trustworthy than traditional marketing, UGC Users tend to use the service to increase conversions and influence purchasing decisions. UVid’s videos are created by a vast range of very different people who all have their own unique insights to offer. UVid has a UGC strategy that goes beyond understanding the types of content businesses need from their customers, covering from experience, video ads, and unboxing to how-to videos.

UVid makes it simple for businesses to collaborate with creators, enabling them to design effective marketing programmes that engage their target markets and increase ROI. Brand-specific content created by UVid’s UGC Creators and published on social media or other channels has become one of the most effective e-WoM marketing. For an individual, becoming a UGC creator with UVid is also a new adventure for the next generation of influencers without having a huge follower count.

For more information, please visit: https://www.uvidugc.com/

About UVid

UVid is revolutionizing the way brands create content. It's a powerful platform that connects brands to creators, allowing them to create their own ads and videos from user-generated content. With UVid, brands can easily find top quality content, customize it to their needs, and quickly share it with their target audience. By leveraging the collective power of social media users, UVid helps brands produce creative video campaigns that reach a wide audience in an efficient manner.

UVid is a revolutionary way for content creators to monetize their talent online allowing them to generate passive income in this period of market uncertainty and inflation.

Contact Info:

Name: Daniel Quek

Email: Send Email

Organization: Uvid UGC Marketing

Website: https://www.uvidugc.com/



Release ID: 89090183

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.