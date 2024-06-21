Introducing Veranito: Wall Art and Typography Prints That Tell a Story

—

Veranito, a recently launched print studio based in Newcastle, UK, is excited to announce its exclusive selection of personality-driven typography prints inspired by pop culture. These bold designs cater to a variety of homeowners’ tastes and styles to empower them to tell their unique stories.

With a focus on providing an assortment of bespoke designs, from key typography prints to themes including quotes, cocktails, black and white, Geordie and geometric wall art, Veranito is committed to brightening up any room in the home. To ensure the high quality of every design and to guarantee the best prices for its customers, the typography experts use vivid inks and premium paper that look and feel fantastic, as well as taking the time to print in-house in its state-of-the-art studio.

“Art in the home always felt kind of boring and the same,” the founder of veranito.co.uk, Michael, explains. “Veranito was born out of a desire to break free from the mundane and offer wall art that truly speaks to people’s personalities.”

Veranito and its user-friendly new website allows customers to easily shop prints by either type, such as quirky quotes, local prints and attention-grabbing pop culture references or by selecting a specific room, from the living room, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and hallway, to help individuals discover original wall art that best showcases their own personal style.

Some of the wall art and print types available include:

Living Room Wall Art: From stylish and modern art to funky colourful prints to highlight personal flair, Veranito’s living room wall art selection is ready to frame and hang to instantly make an individual’s living room the envy of their friends.

Bedroom Prints: For those looking to add some colour and personality to their bedroom, the top print studio in Newcastle offers a variety of art prints, posters, and wall art designed to make it stand out.

Kitchen Wall Art: To give the heart of a home personality, Veranito has a specialist collection of colourful kitchen-themed artwork to make the walls a talking point at every dinner party.

“We believe that your space should tell your story,” furthered Michael. “With Veranito, you can fill your walls with personality, colour, and fun, making your home truly your own.”

From bold statements with a minimalist flair to vibrant colours that seamlessly tie together a room’s design features, each piece from Veranito has been created to tell a story. The Newcastle print store invites individuals searching for eye-catching living room prints, bedroom prints, and Kitchen wall art to browse its large range of unique artwork today to set their home apart.

About Veranito

Founded by Michael in Newcastle, England, who has extensive experience in designing t-shirts based around typography, Veranito is an innovative print studio dedicated to offering customers a selection of personality-driven typography prints inspired by pop culture with bold designs to showcase a homeowner’s unique personality in every room.

To learn more about Veranito and its recent launch, please visit the website at https://www.veranito.co.uk.

Website: https://www.veranito.co.uk



