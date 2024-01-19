Introducing YogiFi Smart Ring: The Future of Personalized Meditation and Yoga Guidance

Live on Indiegogo, YogiFi is the world's smartest and lightest wellness ring.

The YogiFi Smart Ring, the revolutionary new wearable aimed at enhancing wellness experiences, is live on global platform Indiegogo and a breakout crowdfunding success story after having raised more than $100k already on Kickstarter.

With stress levels continuing to rise worldwide each year, mindfulness, exercise and proper sleep has never been more important. YogiFi is a breakthrough new company delivering innovative wellness technology to help deliver health-driven results for consumers. The YogiFi Smart Ring is their latest offering— a sleek and airy, wearable ring that tracks essential vitals, while providing daily mindfulness and exercise metrics and feedback.

"In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to overlook our well-being. Stress, poor sleep and a lack of mindfulness have become everyday struggles,” says founder and CEO Vinod Ajjarapu on the inspiration behind the project. “YogiFi’s Smart Wellness Ring is our answer to these challenges, empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being."

The YogiFi Smart Ring is a cutting-edge device designed to elevate the yoga and meditation journey for enthusiasts of all levels. This sleek and stylish ring incorporates advanced sensor technology to provide real-time feedback and guidance. It is a feature-packed wearable designed to create a personalized and fully-immersive wellness experience:



Stress Management : Having tangible feedback regarding a previous meditation session is something many mindfulness practitioners have been craving, even if subconsciously. The YogiFi Smart Wellness Ring empowers users to effectively manage stress by monitoring heart rate variability during meditation sessions, helping them achieve greater relaxation and peace of mind.

: Having tangible feedback regarding a previous meditation session is something many mindfulness practitioners have been craving, even if subconsciously. The YogiFi Smart Wellness Ring empowers users to effectively manage stress by monitoring heart rate variability during meditation sessions, helping them achieve greater relaxation and peace of mind. Enhanced Sleep Quality : Poor mattresses, allergies, daily stress/anxiety, grief, tosses and turns from a partner, and troublemaking pets are just a few variables that can disrupt a person’s precious sleep time. With sleep disruptions rising, the Smart Wellness Ring's Sleep Index breaks down sleep stages, which enables users to pinpoint sleep issues through quality metric tracking. Beyond tracking, it provides valuable insights into sleep quality and offers personalized coaching to optimize the sleep.

: Poor mattresses, allergies, daily stress/anxiety, grief, tosses and turns from a partner, and troublemaking pets are just a few variables that can disrupt a person’s precious sleep time. With sleep disruptions rising, the Smart Wellness Ring's Sleep Index breaks down sleep stages, which enables users to pinpoint sleep issues through quality metric tracking. Beyond tracking, it provides valuable insights into sleep quality and offers personalized coaching to optimize the sleep. Mindfulness Made Easy : Sticking to a meditation practice, or being mindful in general, is something that easily slips through the cracks in the hustle of everyday modern life. Finding time for mindfulness practices can be challenging, but YogiFi's Mindfulness Index makes it accessible and motivating by quantifying meditation quality, drawing users to prioritize mindfulness daily.

: Sticking to a meditation practice, or being mindful in general, is something that easily slips through the cracks in the hustle of everyday modern life. Finding time for mindfulness practices can be challenging, but YogiFi's Mindfulness Index makes it accessible and motivating by quantifying meditation quality, drawing users to prioritize mindfulness daily. Hybrid Work-Life Balance : A desire for remote work is on the rise, and maintaining a work-life balance is even more essential when you work from where you live. The Smart Ring sends real-time notifications that reminds the users to take a break and stretch when they have been sitting for too long.

: A desire for remote work is on the rise, and maintaining a work-life balance is even more essential when you work from where you live. The Smart Ring sends real-time notifications that reminds the users to take a break and stretch when they have been sitting for too long. Yoga Progress Tracking: Smart Ring is the latest addition by YogiFi, that has previously launched a Smart Yoga Mat, which is a AI-enabled mat with embedded sensors that tracks body movements providing real-time feedback and guidance to improve alignment and posture. For yoga enthusiasts, YogiFi Smart Ring can be a perfect companion for YogiFi Smart Mat, where the Ring collects vital data during yoga sessions, providing valuable insights into the practice and overall well-being.





"We are incredibly excited to introduce the YogiFi Smart Ring to the world. This innovative device represents a significant leap forward in merging technology with wellness, empowering individuals to deepen their yoga and meditation practices like never before,” adds Ajjarapu

YogiFi is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo: indiegogo.com/projects/yogifi-smart-ring

About YogiFi

YogiFi is a forward-thinking technology company committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals through innovative solutions at the intersection of mindfulness and modern living. Established with a vision to revolutionize the way people approach wellness, YogiFi combines cutting-edge technology with ancient practices to create transformative experiences.

For more information on YogiFi please visit yogifi.fit

