Intulse Launches Integrated Web Conferencing Solution with “Intulse Meetings”

Intulse, a leading hosted VoIP service provider, launches "Intulse Meetings," the company's virtual conferencing solution for businesses. Intulse users will now have access to new video conferencing tools integrated into their Intulse system.

Intulse, an industry leader in hosted VoIP solutions for small businesses, has announced the launch of its newest platform, Intulse Meetings. Intulse users will now have access to new video conferencing tools integrated into their Intulse system. As a video conferencing platform, Intulse Meetings will have the standard features associated with such programs. However, the soon-to-be-available developments with Intulse Meetings include native calendar scheduling, start video call from chat, and video recording.

Once added, users will be able to host virtual conferences and broadcast their desktop screens for professional presentations. At the same time, they can save time and effort by creating small groups within a single session. Intulse Meetings users can also save their sessions for posterity with the platform's video recording feature.

The video conferencing solution allows existing Intulse app users to expand their access to the platform's tools. They still have access to the app's specific features. Most of these existing tools involve traditional video conferencing tools.

Intulse Meetings supports individual and group chat features. The platform has speaker spotlights during group conferences that highlight conference speakers when they speak during a call. Breakout Rooms are also included in the Beta Release.

Design features include virtual background capability. Intulse Meetings users can personalize their meeting appearance with this feature.

Intulse Meetings offers 4K video quality with HD audio quality for flawless virtual conferences for quality features. Note that individual users' video and audio quality may vary depending on their device.

Relatedly, the host VoIP platform has flexible device options. Users can also buy new phones or bring their own devices. The platform is compatible with a wide range of mobile, desktop, and laptop devices to ensure that all team members can connect with everyone else.

Intulse Meetings is a user-friendly platform with easy-to-use software and a dashboard for better compliance and automation. Users can host virtual conferences much easier with a simple interface to navigate.

On accessibility, Intulse Meetings offers managed Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) managed in the cloud. Users can access their business conferences from anywhere with an internet connection with this platform.

It also has a dedicated support team for anything at any time. Users can rely on Intulse Meeting's 100% US-based support, guaranteeing reliable long-term customer service.

On connectivity, Intulse Meetings offers native CRM integrations for many popular CRM providers. Users who may already be utilizing CRM technologies can combine this platform with their current setup easily.

Intulse remains collaborative with its clients through Intulse Meetings. Intulse creates custom pricing for a system that meets its clients' specific needs and budgets. Users can discuss their goals with Intulse to determine the best pricing for upgrading to the new Intulse Meetings or integrating the entire platform into their company's operations.

Learn more at https://intulse.com/features/intulse-meetings-video-conferencing/.

About Intulse

Intulse is a VOIP business phone solutions provider that works with many organizations of all sizes, including financial firms, insurance agencies, and church ministries. They are dedicated to providing organizations with seamless communication and top-tier support thereafter. Those interested in Intulse's service offerings can contact them to schedule a discovery call and a demo.

