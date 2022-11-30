Invest in Your Scalp & Prevent Hair Loss with Dr.FORHAIR Folligen Shampoo

Dr.FORHAIR is a brand that specifically specializes in scalp care and works to present solutions to address concern for hair care regardless of age and gender. The bestselling Dr.FORHAIR Folligen Original Shampoo launched as a solution for hair loss and hair thinning.

Dr.FORHAIR is a brand that specifically specializes in scalp care and works to present solutions to address concern for hair care regardless of age and gender. They strongly believe that preventive measures can also start early before you experience any hair loss as people start to realize the importance of taking care of their scalp well in advance. This trend has been seen among younger customers who started purchasing hair care products for prevention rather than for remedy. Hair loss is a complex natural phenomenon that many experience or dread to experience. As having a full lock of hair can help radiate confidence and assurance when you dress up, including scalp care in your routine should no longer be an option but a necessity.

To respond to this demand, Dr.FORHAIR has created a Folligen product line that is effective in alleviating hair loss. The bestselling Dr.FORHAIR Folligen Original Shampoo was launched as a solution for hair loss and hair thinning using a formula that is free of silicone, paraben, and sulfate. It has been clinically proven to help symptoms of hair loss and strengthen the scalp with Folligen Complex that includes Biotin, Ceramide NP, and Saw Palmetto Extract. Ingredients that help prevent and treat hair loss such as Zinc Pyrithione, Panthenol, and Salicylic Acid are also included in the formula for optimum results. To stimulate more of an overall healthier scalp, this one-of-a-kind shampoo also helps improve scalp elasticity and removes impurities from the scalp while relieving itching and flaking to nourish the hair and increase hair volume. For extended results, Dr.FORHAIR encourages the shampoo to be followed by the Folligen Treatment or Folligen Scalp Pack based on the condition of the scalp.

The shampoo has been met with positivity not only by customers, but throughout the industry as well. The Dr.FORHAIR Folligen Original Shampoo has ranked as a No.1 bestseller in the Allure K-Beauty Anti-Hair Loss shampoo category in 2020 and has been ranked No.1 in Korea’s Satisfaction Consumer Index for 9 consecutive years. With over 20 million units sold in Korea, they boast their progressive way in providing a solution to prevent hair loss and thicker looking hair. With their emphasis that it’s not only for people who are already experiencing hair loss symptoms, but can also be used for prevention, Dr.FORHAIR hopes to reach more people to start their scalp care early with their Folligen Original Shampoo and encourage people to start investing in a healthier scalp.

You can purchase the Dr.FORHAIR Folligen Original Shampoo (750 ml) and/or the Folligen Volume Treatment (750 ml) at Costco.com. If you have any further inquiries or questions, please contact the information below.

