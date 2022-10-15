InvestChile seeks companies for its international forum

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 6th International InvestChile Forum is set to take place in Santiago on Dec. 5-7. This event - the most important of its kind in Chile - will be held in-person for the first time since 2019 and is expected to attract over a hundred multinational companies.

The forum will include a plenary session with 450 attendees, which will be chaired by the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric. Participants with a range of perspectives will discuss the investment situation in a context of uncertainty and global challenges, local prospects for business development, and cases where foreign investment is being used to develop solutions for sustainability and inclusion in Chile.

Among the contributors from Chile who have confirmed their participation are Economy Minister Nicolás Grau, Treasury Minister Mario Marcel, and InvestChile Executive Director Karla Flores. Representatives from Séché Group (France), Aquafil (Italy), Phibion (Australia) and AWS (United States) will also take part. Representatives from the Mining Ministry, Energy Ministry and Public Works Ministry are also expected to participate and will announce investment opportunities within their respective portfolios.

Why should companies apply?

As part of the event, InvestChile will stage exclusive breakout sessions, where foreign companies will have the opportunity to meet directly with relevant authorities and key players from specific sectors, who will give them first-hand information about the market, public portfolios, projections and country plans for these industries. The sectors that will be addressed are Global Services and Technology, Fintech, Circular Economy, Green Hydrogen and Tourism. A matchmaking session is also planned, where foreign companies will be able to meet potential partners and local suppliers.

"We wanted to include sectors that represent good investment opportunities in Chile, and which require foreign investment to help us take a leap in quality, speed up our development, and enhance the sustainability of our economy, as well as job creation. This is without neglecting the opportunities presented by the more traditional sectors," stated InvestChile Executive Director Karla Flores.

More than one hundred companies from 21 countries participated in the last in-person edition of the event held in 2019, bringing more than US $7.2 billion in projects and taking part in more than 200 matchmaking meetings.

Foreign companies interested in participating in the activities and B2B meetings in person can apply until October 21 here.

Contact Information:

Claudio Álvarez

Head of Communications at InvestChile

calvarez@investchile.gob.cl



Related Images











Image 1: InvestChile Forum





The 6th International InvestChile Forum will take place in Santiago on December 5, 6 and 7, with a view to strengthening Chile's position as a foreign investment destination and promoting new high-value sectors.









