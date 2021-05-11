InvestCloud Signs Pioneering Wealth Management Deal with MUFG, Japan's Largest Bank

InvestCloud Wealth Adviser Platform will support improving end-to-end wealth management service amidst fast-growing Japanese investor audience

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and TOKYO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestCloud , an award winning global FinTech firm serving some of the largest banks, wealth managers and asset managers in the world, today announced the deployment of its Wealth Adviser Platform by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's largest bank and one of the world's largest banks by total assets.

InvestCloud's Wealth Adviser Platform will be used by many MUFG employees to support end-to-end wealth management and financial planning.

The engagement reflects not only the multi-jurisdictional reach of the InvestCloud Wealth Adviser Platform, but also the company's pioneering status in Japan, which is the second largest wealth management market by country. InvestCloud established a dedicated local presence in 2019 and has since moved to a larger Tokyo office while expanding a fast-growing local team of IT and wealth management professionals whose skill sets match the needs of financial service providers in Japan.

Christine Ciriani, CEO of the InvestCloud Private Banking division, says: "We've made a significant investment in our Japanese presence. This means everything from supporting local regulation to adapting our wealth management platform to the Japanese script and the Japanese calendar. The strength of our local team is being recognised by some of the largest firms in Japan, because the team understands the financial culture and has the right discipline to deliver projects to our Japanese clients."

Haruka Homma, Country Manager Japan, InvestCloud says: "Thanks to our Japanese presence and expert knowledge of the local market, we have been able to ensure programme delivery to MUFG with our local team, while providing remote support from additional InvestCloud resources as needed. We are looking forward to growing our Japanese presence further and continuing to support MUFG through delivering innovative and market-leading platform for wealth management services amidst a fast-growing regional customer needs."

About InvestCloud

InvestCloud is a global company specializing in digital platforms that enable the development of financial solutions, pre-integrated into the Cloud. The company offers on-demand client experiences and intuitive operations solutions using an ever-expanding library of modular apps, resulting in powerful products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, InvestCloud has over 20 global offices including New York, London, Geneva, Singapore and Sydney, supporting trillions in assets across hundreds of diverse clients – from the largest banks in the world to wealth managers, asset managers and asset services companies.

For more information, visit InvestCloud.com.

Related Links :

http://www.investcloud.com/