InvestHK encourages Australian companies to leverage Hong Kong's business advantages in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area







The Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Mr Edward Yau, speaks via video on the huge potential of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and encourages Australian enterprises to seize the abundant opportunities in his keynote speech during the symposium "Hong Kong: Your Greater Bay Area Partner in Expanding Your Global Business" hosted by Invest Hong Kong in Sydney today (March 1).







The Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), Mr Stephen Phillips, delivers welcoming remarks via video during the symposium "Hong Kong: Your Greater Bay Area Partner in Expanding Your Global Business" in Sydney today (March 1), revealing the vast business potential and the composite advantages of Hong Kong in the emerging market of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.





