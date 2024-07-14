Investing in the Great Outdoors: Blue Metric Group Capitalizes on the Explosive Growth in RV Park Investments

Redefining success with recession-proof investments.

—

Blue Metric Group, a real estate investment firm specializing in buying, improving, and operating RV Parks and Campgrounds, celebrates phenomenal growth in its portfolio. Capitalizing on the RV boom, the company has become a frontrunner in an exponentially growing high-ROI industry.

RV Park and campground investments have been gaining considerable attention in recent years. With a market size reaching $8.1 billion in 2022, this growing industry has proven to be recession-resistant, a critical factor in Blue Metric Group’s success strategy. John Cascarano, the CEO of Blue Metric Group, attributes the growth of this market to not just the undeniable surge in the popularity of RV travel and living but also the sector’s considerable potential for ROI. “With nearly 60% of our surveyed investors highlighting ROI as their primary motivator, it’s clear that this sector stands out as a lucrative field within the leisure and tourism industry.”

The affordability of camping as a vacation option has led to a significant increase in the number of people choosing RVs for leisure travel and even as second or primary homes. Moreover, RV parks and campgrounds offer access to the great outdoors, feeding many peoples’ adventure spirits. This desire for experiential travel, freedom, and flexibility ensures a consistent demand for RV parks and campgrounds even during economic downturns. Blue Metric Group, through Streamside RV and Campground Management, the consumer-facing name of its portfolio, focuses on properties with strong revenue streams. Blue Metric’s portfolio consists of 23 income-producing properties across 10 states and is valued at $80 million based on appraised values. These properties are strategically positioned in locations that align perfectly with demand and ensure a steady stream of visitors from lakes, rivers, highways, and other attractions.

Blue Metric Group’s success in RV park investments is fueled not only by the thriving industry and strategic locations of its properties but also by its understanding of investor priorities. Group VP Zackry Cooper explains that land located strategically near natural attractions is a limited resource, creating a high entry barrier for potential competitors. The company’s strategic approach extends beyond property selection. Blue Metric Group prioritizes cash-flowing properties in locations with limited competition. Their approach includes repairing and upgrading essential amenities and implementing rate increases to boost profitability. With this unique approach, Blue Metric Group is not just creating a recession-resistant portfolio; it has also positioned itself to capitalize on the resilient RV park industry.

“Investors are drawn to RV parks because these properties offer more than just recreational value, they are seeing tangible returns on their investments, which makes RV parks an attractive option in the real estate market,” stated Zackry. The company’s dedication to acquiring and optimizing its properties through strategic enhancements and effective management drives its growth and success in RV park management and investment.

Looking ahead, Blue Metric Group predicts the surge in interest in RV parks and campgrounds will continue to grow. “We anticipate a continued surge in investor enthusiasm in 2025 inspired by the broader resilience observed in the U.S. retail real estate market,” said Cascarano. “With almost half of the investors we surveyed planning to invest within the next year, the sector is poised for significant expansion. This robust investment appetite aligns with the growing demand for diverse and high-quality camping experiences, paving the way for innovative developments in eco-tourism and glamping facilities,” he concluded.

Beyond its current portfolio valuations and projected growth in 2025, Blue Metric Group’s legacy of excellence in real estate investing in the great outdoors persists. With its strategic approach and a keen understanding of investor needs, the company has secured its place in the booming outdoor real estate investing sector. Blue Metric Group has centered its plans on innovating and expanding in RV park management and investment.



