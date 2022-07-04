Investing in people to reach their full potential - An impactful part of one CEO's journey towards creating a sustainable world

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a book aptly named "The Book of Wisdom" recently published by the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) of Malaysia, Mr. Lim Boon Siong, CEO of VISTA Eye Specialist was asked for words of wisdom to share with readers, to which he replied "When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower, you water it daily."



Unveiling of Entrepuneur Organization Malaysia's Book of Wisdom

In short, it's all about Investing in people and building relationships. By investing time in people around yourself, you help them to grow and make a positive change in them. "In the workplace, this means cultivating the right environment to let staff reach their full potential. Instead of handholding staff, take a step back and ask questions, guide them, mentor them and provide a platform for them to grow and excel," Mr. Lim shares.

The "Book of Wisdom" collects the real life experience and sharings by 70 of EO Malaysia's Business Leaders, a global organization that supports the foundation of the entrepreneur in their business, family, life and community. EO consists of a group of like-minded individuals who uses the platform to help support each other to succeed via learning, sharing and mentorship to grow, which is the core of its essence.

"It is amazing to be part of an organization with so many influential business leaders, yet who are all so humble to share and bring everyone around them up to be better humans," shares Mr. Raymond Chou, the current EO Malaysia President, who adds "It is through EO that I've had the privilege to receive Boon Siong's selfless support and mentorship to help me through my path, to be able to hold the torch now, carry forward his legacy as a Past President and spread the spirit of EO nationwide."

Mr Lim brings this same mindset to VISTA, where he has established a very strong corporate culture of learning and sharing - from a buddy system of clinics that work together, to internal staff exchange between branches, focus groups comprised of different experience levels and profession - all for the purpose of connecting, sharing and upskilling. VISTA's ophthalmologists have also been generous in sharing knowledge, through numerous clinical articles published in major Ophthalmic Journals, podium sharings in major International Conferences, and are often visited by worldwide Ophthalmologists as the key choice Center of Excellence for many different Ophthalmic technologies.

"The goal is towards sustainability in people, to build leaders and let them grow and be a better version of themselves, not just pulling them towards their goals. But for this to work, we need to make a conscious decision and investment to impact someone's life while expecting nothing in return," states Mr. Lim with a twinkle in his eye.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Founded in 1999, VISTA is one of the leading Eye Specialist Centers with 12 centres across Malaysia.