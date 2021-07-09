Investment Loss Prevention – Successful Cyber Due Diligence saved Investors Billions of Dollars in Q1 and Q2 2021

Swiss Security Solutions as global and Swiss corporation specializes investigating investment fraud, identity theft, financial statement fraud, asset misappropriation, romance fraud, skimming of cash, misuse of company assets, theft of intellectual property and trade secrets and healthcare, insurance, investments and banking.

Today more than ever, the investors and investor communities such as Angel Investors, Venture Capital companies or other investor associations have to be informed to make critical decisions with due diligence checks. False company, false website, false broker, false bitcoin or cryptocurrency - everything leads normal people and professional investors daily to lose money which can be back only with hard-working investigation and enforcement team.

What is investment loss prevention?

With its Global Offer of Cyber Due Diligence combined with Financial Due Diligence, Swiss Security Solutions LLC can prevent losses between USD 50 000.- up to USD 15 000 000.- The costs of the Cyber Due Diligence and Financial Due Diligence are medium level costs.

Unfortunately, there are corporations which had free consultation with Swiss Security Solutions LLC, and did not want to invest anything in Due Diligence Check . On the ende, they had losses from USD 50 000.- up to USD 1 000 000.- This business practice is wrong, because the investigation and enforcement, which happens after the false decision and false investment will cost the investor up to ten times more, not calculating the invested time from the investor and investor workers or family members in asset recovery.

Performing cyber and financial due diligence before making a critical decision is an invaluable tool in assessing potential business partners and partnerships for commercial, investigative or bitcoin investment purposes. A successful cyber and financial screening can give you the information needed to make intelligent decisions regarding investments, mergers and acquisitions, legal mandates, and more.

Much more than a simple or standard due diligence check, Swiss and Global Cyber and Financial Due Diligence intelligence collection and analysis specifically target the detection of reputational risks, money laundering, corruption, and embezzlement. You will truly know who you are dealing with.

Swiss Security Solutions specializes in investigating investment fraud, identity theft, financial statement fraud, asset misappropriation, romance fraud, skimming of cash, misuse of company assets, theft of intellectual property and trade secrets and healthcare, insurance, and banking. Our services and solutions also include background checks, due diligence, locating a missing person, infidelity and cheating spouse, prenuptial matrimonial agreements, online brand fraud, banking fraud, corporate intelligence, phone and laptop monitoring, vehicle tracking, surveillance and observation, cyber investigations, forensic services and digital forensic services.

More about Swiss Security Solutions: www.swiss-security-solutions.com

Contact Swiss Security Solutions LLC

Contact Info:

Name: Elena Göldi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Swiss Security Solutions LLC

Address: Schaffhauserstrasse 550, 8052 Zürich, Switzerland

Phone: +41445866033

Website: http://www.swiss-security-solutions.com

