Investment Opportunity with New Cryptocurrency Miners

Sunnyvale, California - Newsfile Corp. - 9 October 2021 - AsicWay( www.ASICWay.com ) is quickly emerging as a promising investment opportunity for crypto enthusiasts around the world. The company's three power packed ASIC miners AW1, AW2, and AW PRO have already gained a lot of attention because of their ability to generate 100% return on investment within just one month. Many common people without any technological expertise or mining experience are now considering these miners as a profitable investment option.

The exceptional profit making potential of the miners from AsicWay can be attributed to their extremely high hash rates that are unprecedented in the world of crypto mining. To further enhance the profitability of the products, they also have very low power consumption. The three miners can be used for mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero with the hash rates and power consumptions as mentioned below.

AW 1 Miner: Bitcoin 380 TH/s, Litecoin 40 GH/s, Ethereum 2,5 GH/s, and Monero 3 MH/s, and 650 W power consumption.

AW 2 Miner: Bitcoin 610 TH/s, Litecoin 64 GH/s, Ethereum 4 GH/s, and Monero 5 MH/s, and 850 W power consumption.

AW Pro Miner : Bitcoin 1950 TH/s, Litecoin 200 GH/s, Ethereum 13 GH/s, and Monero 16 MH/s, and 2200 W power consumption.

The projected profits using AW Pro for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero are summarized below.

Bitcoin: $678.35/day, $4748.42/week, $20.35k/month, $247.60k/year

Litecoin: $805.91/day, $5641.35/week, $24.18k/month, $294.16k/year

Ethereum: $899.75/day, $6298.24/week, $26.99k/month, $328.41k/year

Monero: $1099.59/day, $7697.11/week, $32.99k/month, $401.35k/year

AsicWay has also done its bit to deliver higher ROI to its customers by covering the delivery and custom fees for them. The company also offers comprehensive product warranty covering all types of software or hardware issues.

"In these tough times, crypto mining can be a lucrative and steady investment opportunity, provided the right kind of hardware is available. This is exactly we have tried to deliver. Most importantly, you don't have to be a technology expert to enjoy these benefits," said Aydan Brown Chief Financial Officer of AsicWay.

To find out more, please visit https://asicway.com/

About AsicWay: AsicWay is an innovative technology company created and managed by an experienced team of engineers and enlightened minds inspired by the idea of bringing the best technology to the crypto mining market. The company operates with the vision of bringing unprecedented crypto mining opportunities for all types of investors.

Media Contact

Aydan Brown

media@asicway.com

+1 650 741 1299

