INVIGORATING FESTIVE CELEBRATIONS AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI

Ring in the season of joy in an award-winning beachfront resort in Nusa Dua

DENPASAR, Indonesia, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The festive season is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than a luxury beachfront resort on the island of the gods?



Festive Programme at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

"The Ritz-Carlton, Bali specializes in creating memories to last a lifetime and has created a series of fabulous dining programs to make the holiday season truly unique and utterly unforgettable," says General Manager John Woolley.

In the lead-up to Christmas, the resort offer an array of decadent Christmas feasts, from an extensive Christmas Eve buffet accompanied by the Christmas Choir to a delectable Indonesian and International Christmas Brunch, as well as a four-course Christmas Dinner overlooking the Indian Ocean.

Exclusive dining options such as Sushi and Sashimi Dinner and Festive Afternoon Tea are available during the festive celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar. Fun-filled activities are also available to entertain young Ladies and Gentlemen, led by enthusiastic Ritz-Kids counselors.

Ring in the coming year with our New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet at Senses. Set Menu Dinner at The Beach Grill featuring a four-course set menu using flavors of the island combined with fresh ingredients and premium quality meat and seafood, or a Balinese Buffet at Bejana, then join the countdown celebrations at The Ritz-Carlton Lounge and Bar with Champagne and canapés then dance the night away. Complete the festivities with a special New Year's Day brunch at The Beach Grill featuring live stations, grilled premium seafood and meats, as well as delectable desserts.

Guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing spa treatment at The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Which includes access to Hydro-Vital Pool; with its five hydrotherapy stations, this one-of-a-kind treatment alleviates muscle tension and improves blood circulation.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BALI.

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort's lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, two wedding chapels, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, L.L.C.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. of Chevy Chase, Md., currently operates 88 hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Caribbean. More than 30 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. The Ritz-Carlton is the only service company to have twice earned the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, which recognizes outstanding customer service. For more information, or reservations, contact a travel professional, call toll free in the U.S. 1-800-241-3333, or visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)