Invisalign Avondale Kelston Clear Braces For Teens And Adults Service Updated

Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care have announced that they offer a new Invisalign clear braces service for their patients. The Mount Eden, Auckland based dental experts provide a full range of general, restorative and orthodontic treatments.



For more information, please visit the website here: https://www.newlynndental.co.nz/orthodontics-teeth-straightening



Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care provides a full range of dental treatments at their facility at 14 Delta Avenue, New Lynn, Auckland 0600. They explain that they provide an affordable and top rate service to their patients and tailor their services to each individual. Their range of services covers everything from dental exams to braces as seen here https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/clear-aligners .



One of their specialist treatment areas is orthodontics and they provide Invisalign as part of this to their patients. Invisalign was invented in 1997 and has been correcting tooth alignment in adults, teenagers and children ever since. The site states that Invisalign’s design advances over the years mean there isn’t many alignment problems that the retainers can’t fix.



Invisalign retainers are created from a transparent plastic worn over the teeth. Over time, using the sets of aligners provided, teeth will be shifted into the correct position. Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care will provide the precisely created aligners that are changed every two to three weeks until the treatment is complete.



The clear plastic aligners are almost invisible when worn and are not easily seen by other people. This discreet product is also removable unlike traditional fixed braces, meaning they can be removed for eating or one-off special events. The Auckland dentist stresses that they need to be worn most of the time to work effectively and can even be worn overnight when asleep



Avondale Kelston West Auckland Invisalign patients are offered a payment plan on all their orthodontic treatments, including Invisalign. They say that all payment plan details are discussed at the consultation stage so patients know what they are paying in advance.



Those wishing to find out more about Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care and their Invisalign treatment plans can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, More info is here https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners

About Us: Glen Eden, Green Bay, Blockhouse Bay, Auckland, NZ: Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kavendra Naidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care

Address: Suite A/177 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland 1052

Phone: 098271664

Website: https://www.newlynndental.co.nz/



