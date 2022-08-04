Invisalign Gilbert AZ Clear Aligners Orthodontics & Teeth Straightening Update

—

The well-regarded, 5-star practice now treats patients of all ages with crooked teeth who are looking for corrective solutions without the need for obtrusive metal braces. By using transparent - and removable - polycarbonate plastic aligners instead of metal brackets, Invisalign represents a more comfortable and expedient way to straighten patients’ teeth for a healthier, brighter smile.



More information can be seen at https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az



Snow Family Dentistry, which maintains state-of-the-art air purification systems and strict health and hygiene protocols, now offers these “invisible” braces for a range of other orthodontic problems as well. These include underbite, overbite, and malocclusion - the misalignment of teeth when the jaw is closed, which can later lead to serious oral health complications.



The size of the U.S. Invisalign market is approximately $1.5 billion and is growing worldwide at approximately 20% annually. The significant demand has been fueled by many factors, including increasing consumer awareness, a growing focus on both health and aesthetics among the younger generations, and the discreet nature of clear aligners - a welcome development for kids and working adults alike.



Snow Family Dental employs Invisalign to help position patients’ teeth by means of continuous and gentle applied force. Developed - and recognized by the FDA - for treating mild to moderate malocclusion, the clinic’s clear aligner treatment promises a range of additional benefits and can help to treat overbites, underbites, crossbites, and gapped teeth.



Straight teeth are linked to good digestive health because they make it more probable that food is digested thoroughly before swallowing. Straight teeth also facilitate better oral hygiene by making brushing and flossing easier, while lowering the chance of chipped teeth and reducing jaw strain. Tailor-made to offer a snug fit, clear aligners do not interfere with a patient’s everyday life - and do not carry the same risk of irritation to the inside of patients’ mouths caused by sharp metal.



Snow Family Dentistry provides restorative, preventative, and cosmetic dental services https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/ as well as emergency care and dentistry for the whole family. The practice makes a concerted effort to put all patients at ease, complete with a “relaxation room,” which includes massage chairs and a menu of blankets, pillows, and music to choose from during treatment.



One patient commented: "I highly recommend Snow Family Dentistry. All around, our experience has been so positive and pleasurable that my 5-year-old looks forward to seeing them again and asks to go back frequently."



Invisalign can form part of an overall smile makeover along with teeth whitening veneers, crowns and more https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/teeth-whitening-mesa-az/

About Us: Mesa - Gilbert AZ: Snow Family Dentistry has been a family business for over four decades, passed down from father to son. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

