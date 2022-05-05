Invisalign Glen Eden, Green Bay, Blockhouse Bay - Auckland Update in New Lynn

—

With this announcement, the dental practice is providing patients with a more comfortable approach to addressing their teeth alignment issues than the usual traditional route of using braces.

Now dental patients can reach their goal of obtaining a set of straight teeth using breakthrough technology that is proven to deliver pain-free results within a relatively short period of time.

The advantages of clear aligners are that they are quite discreet as they are barely visible, can be easily removed when brushing one's teeth, and are comfortable because they are made of smooth plastic. Patients receive a detailed and unique treatment plan and cost analysis at their initial consultation with payment plans available for those who would like to consider that option as well.

During the design stage, the dentist uses a high-tech digital system to analyze the patient's teeth and digitally move the teeth into the right place. As the patient is able to see this, they can give their input and customize what they want the end result to look like. Depending on what the end goal is, it can take anything from 10 - 40 aligners to achieve their objective.

The aligners need to be worn all the time, except when eating or brushing teeth, and changed every one to two weeks as each set helps to move the teeth more and more into place. The process is virtually pain-free with some pressure or tightness that is needed to move the teeth experienced for possibly the first two days when changing to a new aligner set.

As each case is different, It can anything from 3 months to 2 years, with an average of 10 - 14 months to achieve the desired end result.

A happy client said, “A very professional and welcoming dental practice. All of the staff are friendly and put you at ease. Their level of expertise is apparent when they are explaining the options and their follow up care is second to none”

Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care serves the wider West Auckland area including Glen Eden, Green Bay and Blockhouse Bay.

Auckland Family Dental: New Lynn Dental Care provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

