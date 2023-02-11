Invisalign Mesa AZ Update Snow Family Dentistry, Gilbert Arizona

Snow Family Dentistry (480-982-7289) offers solutions that address crooked teeth without needing obtrusive metal braces for those in Mesa, Gilbert and surrounding areas.

Snow Family Dentistry, a family business that provides restorative, preventative, and cosmetic dental services, delivers a new way to straighten teeth using Invisalign https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/invisalign-mesa-az/.

Patients can select the option of transparent plastic aligners, which are custom-made to ensure the teeth are straightened predictably.



Snow Family Dentistry (480-982-7289) is now conveniently located at 4420 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206.





This leading Mesa, AZ, dental office is committed to providing consistent, high-quality care. They've announced the opening of their new state-of-the-art facility, which offers all the latest conveniences of modern dental practice. This new facility was built with the patient experience in mind: a welcoming, relaxed environment, massage rooms, and paraffin wax hand treatments, as well as other amenities that make going to the dentist a more positive experience.



Because of poor dental hygiene throughout life, invisible orthodontics is currently seen as the solution to the problems with chewing, speaking, or maintaining pleasant cosmetic dentistry. This technique involves using a set of custom-made transparent aligners to fit and apply the precise amount of pressure required to move the teeth into the proper alignment.



Snow Family Dentistry’s updated Invisalign system gently and gradually guides the patient’s teeth into an ideal position, following a predetermined treatment plan. The new treatment option is suitable for patients of all ages, including adults, teenagers, and children.



Besides being less noticeable, Invisalign aligners are more comfortable and offer greater flexibility, thus, more aesthetic. This type of aligner at Snow Family Dentist offers better oral hygiene than traditional fixed braces because clients can brush their teeth and floss between the aligners, preventing cavities and potential gum illnesses. Another major drawback of conventional orthodontics that invisible orthodontics tries to prevent is the absence of sores or abrasions, which can be extremely irritating for the patient.



Stephanie D, satisfied and rated 5-star, shared: “Absolutely blown away as I walked through the doors! Welcome sign when I pulled up! So friendly, office was very clean, excellent rooms, and amazing staff members. Recently moved to Arizona and this is by far the best dental office for your Family.” Snow Family Dentistry will examine the patient’s gum and teeth to determine if they are a suitable candidate for the treatment during the initial consultation. Besides Invisalign therapy, the practice offers a range of other dental services, including dental implants, veneers, teeth whitening, and sleep apnea treatment. Another review is here Invisalign Mesa AZ Orthodontics Clear Aligners - YouTube

For more information about cosmetic dentistry please visit: https://www.snowfamilydentistry.com/services/cosmetic-dentistry/

About Us: Snow Family Dentistry has been a family business for over four decades, passed down from father to son. They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

