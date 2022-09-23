Invisalign Mt Albert - Clear Braces Orthodontics All Smiles Dental Auckland Update

All Smiles Dental (0800-255-764) near Mt Albert, Auckland, announces a new update to its teeth alignment and orthodontic treatment, offering Invisalign clear braces for children, teens, and adults in the Mount Eden area.

—

As clear aligners continue to disrupt the orthodontic market, the clinic near Mt Albert, Auckland has updated its services to provide patients with the latest treatment options. Invisible braces, as these new aligners are also called, allow patients of all ages to straighten their teeth discreetly with minimal interruptions to their daily life.



More information is available at https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/invisalign-mt-albert-clear-aligners-orthodontics/

Invisalign is ideal for treating various malocclusions, such as overbites, crowding, underbites, gaps, and cross-bites. The updated treatment option offers more convenience and flexibility to patients, unlike traditional braces.



The removable aligners are made from smooth and transparent plastic. These aligner trays gradually bring the teeth to their proper position, based on a pre-determined plan that is tailored to the patient’s specific situation.



For best results, the dentists recommend wearing the aligners for at least 20 hours per day, and only removing them when eating or drinking anything other than water. Each set of the aligners is worn for two to three weeks and then switched out for another set until the treatment is complete.



While Invisalign is one of the best-known clear aligner brands, All Smiles Dental recognises that there is no one-size-fits-all treatment when it comes to orthodontics, and provides a variety of other options such as ClearCorrect, Inman Aligner, Fastbraces, and traditional braces as seen here https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/orthodontics-auckland-mt-eden



The clinic accepts many payment options, including EFTPOS and WINZ treatment subsidies. They provide flexible payment plans for private pay patients and will discuss all these options with the patient during the initial consultation appointment.



Alongside serving patients in Mt Eden, All Smiles Dental treats patients from Epsom, Mount Albert, Grey Lynn, Mount Roskill, and Sandringham.



“So glad I got my Invisalign braces done with All Smiles Dental. The girls made me feel welcomed and at ease straight away,” a satisfied patient said. “Whenever I had a small part that needed to be fixed or amended, they were quick to accommodate me. Super happy with the results and how my teeth look. Thank you, ladies, for making me feel confident with my smile and making the dentist much more enjoyable.”



Interested parties can visit https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/invisalign-mt-eden-auckland/ to schedule an Invisalign appointment.

About Us: All Smiles Dental Mt Eden - Orthodontic teeth straightening like Invisalign clear aligners, other invisible braces, fastbraces, oral surgery, cosmetic smile design, dermal fillers, muscle relaxants, whitening treatment, sleep dentistry, dental crowns, veneers, root canals, bridges, dentures, preventative care, sedation dentistry, hygiene.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Krystal Tarak

Email: Send Email

Organization: All Smiles Dental

Address: 395 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland 1024

Phone: (0800) 255 764

Website: https://www.allsmilesdental.co.nz/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/g95CmCJIHec

Release ID: 89082090

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.