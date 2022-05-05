Invisalign Remuera Clear Aligners | Expert Orthodontic Treatments Updated

—

Invisalign Remuera Clear Aligners at Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry. They provide two brands of clear aligners, the Invisalign and the Clear Correct, as an alternative to traditional braces. Instead of metal wires and bars, clear aligners use a smooth transparent plastic teeth guard to gradually align the teeth.

More information can be found at: https://www.parnelldentistry.co.nz/invisalign

The launch comes in response to the overwhelming demand for a replacement to traditional wire and metal braces as the main technology used for teeth alignment.

Traditional braces cause many small health issues like sore gums, scrapes, sores, and cuts just from wearing them. Eating becomes severely restricted to keep the hard to clean braces free of food. Constant trips to the dental office for tightening can become painful and unwelcome events.

Clear aligners from Auckland Family Dental alleviate many of the problems associated with traditional braces including soreness, cuts, and cankers. Because the clear aligners are completely removable, they can be taken out for both eating and proper mouth care. For more details, visit https://www.dentistaucklandnz.co.nz/parnell

The practice's updated aligners are designed to be discreet. They are made from transparent plastic and worn like a mouth guard. People are much less likely to notice someone is wearing the aligners than the wires and brackets of braces.

During the initial assessment, the Remuera orthodontist uses a high-tech digital imaging system to analyze the patient’s smile and digitally move the patient’s teeth into the desired alignment. The patient is able to see and customize the results of the treatment.

Aligners are created after the assessment and the patient is required to wear the aligners full time, only removing them for eating and cleaning. Wearing the liners gradually pushes teeth into the desired position. Every 1-2 weeks, a new set of aligners is adopted, slowly moving teeth towards the predetermined position with each new set.

Depending on the patient’s needs and the individual’s tooth complexity, the treatment can take from 3 months up to two years. On average, the treatment is 10-14 months.

With the launch, Auckland Family Dental near Remuera continues to provide high-quality dental and orthodontic treatment options for patients in the Auckland area.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Auckland Family Dental, we believe in providing care that goes beyond our patient’s smile. We understand our patients want to turn to a dentist they can trust and feel comfortable with. Our staff go beyond assessing and treating teeth by listening and engaging with patients to create tailored treatment plans unique to them.”

Interested parties can find more information at: https://www.aucklandfamilydental.co.nz/clear-aligners





About Us: Remuera, Auckland, NZ - Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry: They provide preventative care (oral cancer screening, perio maintenance & dental cleanings, gum disease treatment, sealant), restorative care (dentures, fillings, crowns, implants, bridges, extractions) and cosmetic dentistry (Invisalign, teeth whitening, veneers).

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Kavendra Naidoo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Auckland Family Dental: Parnell Dentistry

Address: Suite A/177 Parnell Road, Parnell, Auckland 1052

Phone: 093790709

Website: https://www.parnelldentistry.co.nz/



Release ID: 89074480

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.